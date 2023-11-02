Alec Baldwin Says He Is Not Having Anymore Kids: 'I'm Done'

The Emmy winner told Kelly Ripa that he and his wife, Hilaria, are done having children, after welcoming eight kids together

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin with their children on Oct. 7

Alec Baldwin says no more new kids are in his future.

On this week's episode of SiriusXM’s Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the Emmy winner, 65, opened up about his personal and professional plans, noting for the talk show host that he’s done having children.

Ripa, 53, asked the father of eight: “Are you done? Are you thinking you're done now?”

Baldwin quickly retorted, “I'm done. I'm done.”

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Alec Baldwin celebrates 65th birthday with 7 kids

“You're totally done. How do you know that?” Ripa asked.

Baldwin explained to Ripa how he’s been thinking about his physical health, and explained that ahead of his recent surgery there was a chance a nerve near his pelvis could be cut. He shared that he joked with the doctor, “‘Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don't need that anymore.’” He concluded, “We're done.”

Ripa joked that even with the nerve removal, he would still be able to conceive.

“I doubt it would work for you,” she explained. “I'm gonna tell you something. When I've seen you go in the ocean, Alec Baldwin, I get out because you know, I've gone through menopause, but I still, I don't trust your sperm. Your sperm specifically I don't trust.”

Baldwin continued, “But I think I got to the point where if I just say the word baby, any woman within 50 or a hundred feet of me is likely to get pregnant.”

As the two continued to joke around, Ripa asked if he “always” knew he wanted a “big family." Baldwin quickly interjected with a definitive “no.” He explained how he and wife Hilaria Baldwin “were baby crazy.”

He confessed that as their babies would grow, the couple would remark, “Wouldn't be nice to have another baby?” He said they would say, “‘Let's just have one more baby. This one's not a baby anymore. It's a toddler. Let's just have one last [one]. Let's call this baby ‘Ultimo.’ ”

“They're all so cute,” Ripa said. “But after like the fourth? Fifth —”

Baldwin interjected, “Enough already?” But Ripa refuted that and explained, “I'm just saying at a certain point, did you say ‘You know what? We're minivan people.’”

Baldwin quipped back, "We're Dodge Caravan people."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland Baldwin

The 30 Rock star shares seven children — Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 14 months — with Hilaria. He also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

