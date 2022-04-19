Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Report on possible safety violations on Halyna Hutchins film set expected this week

A report into possible workplace safety violations on the Alec Baldwin film set on which a cinematographer was killed is expected to be released this week.

The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) has said the report is "on track" to be delivered by Thursday, six months after the shooting on the set of Rust in Santa Fe.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after a prop gun held by Baldwin, 64, was discharged during rehearsals last October. The actor was one of the western film's producers, as well as its star.

"We are on track to release the report by the 21 April deadline," Matthew Maeza, a spokesperson for the NMED, told US media outlet Deadline. "I don't have details about the report findings to share at this time."

Lawyers have said the prop gun went off after Baldwin pointed it at Ms Hutchins during a scene set-up.

The cinematographer, 42, died in the incident, while the film's director, Joel Souza, was injured.

Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins at her instruction, and that it fired without him pulling the trigger.

He is currently facing a number of lawsuits launched following the incident, including those brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and head of lighting Serge Svetnoy, as well as Ms Hutchins' family.

The incident also resulted in calls from politicians for increased state-sponsored firearms training.

Earlier this year, New Mexico senator Cliff Pirtle introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel in the state, where firearms are present, to complete a safety course designed primarily for hunters.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting, but criminal charges have not been ruled out.

Hutchins grew up on an army base in the Russian Arctic, where her father served in the navy, before moving to Los Angeles to study film.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria announced in March that they are expecting their seventh child together.

In a TV interview about the Rust shooting which aired in December, Baldwin said that while he "would go to any lengths to undo what happened", he does not feel guilt over the fatal shooting - saying that while "someone is responsible for what happened... I know it's not me".

He said Ms Hutchins was "somebody who was loved by everybody and admired by everybody who worked with her".