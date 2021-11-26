Alec Baldwin To Be Represented By Attorney Aaron S. Dyer In ‘Rust’ Civil Suits

Alec Baldwin will be represented by attorney Aaron S. Dyer of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman for civil suits stemming from the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western Rust, Deadline has confirmed. Dyer, who once served as L.A.’s assistant district attorney, will also rep Rust Movie Productions, along with other companies involved with the indie film.

Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins while shooting at Bonanza Creek on on October 21, with a prop gun he reportedly believed to be safe, but truthfully contained at least one live round of ammunition. Also injured on the set of the film produced by and starring Baldwin was director Joel Souza.

More from Deadline

Thus far, two lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the tragic incident. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, which named Baldwin, as well as the film’s producers and several other crew members, citing “physical and emotional injuries” she’d suffered as a result of the events on the Rust set. Also filing suit was gaffer Serge Svetnoy, who claimed to have suffered similar harm, having been in close proximity to Baldwin when he fired the fatal shot.

While Hutchins’ husband and son are repped by attorney Brian J. Panish, they have not yet filed suit.

Whether or not Baldwin will face criminal charges for the shooting on the set of Rust is not yet clear.

The latest development with regard to the Rust lawsuits was first reported by The Daily Journal.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.