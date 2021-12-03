Alec Baldwin Recalls Meeting Halyna Hutchins' Son: 'This Little Boy Doesn't Have a Mother Anymore'

Alec Baldwin - Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin is sharing how his meeting with Halyna Hutchins' family went following her death on the set of Rust in New Mexico.

On Thursday night, Baldwin spoke to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for his emotional first sit-down interview since the Oct. 21 incident that killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin recalled calling his wife Hilaria after finding out Hutchins was dead, and then what it was like meeting with Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son Andros, who is 9.

"Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be," said Baldwin, as Stephanopoulos asked, "What could you possibly say to him?"

"I didn't know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' And I thought, 'Well, not as much as you are,' " said Baldwin, who is a father of seven kids. "I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back."

"I told him, I said, 'I don't know what to say; I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I'm willing to do anything I can to cooperate,' " he said.

Through tears, Baldwin also remembered Hutchins as "someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her], liked by everyone who worked with and admired."

Alec Baldwin gets emotional talking about the 9-year-old son of the late Halyna Hutchins: "I think to myself, 'This little boy doesn't have a mother anymore.'" https://t.co/NQfXdJ88ta #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/8Xwi3EG7hS — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

On Good Morning America on Wednesday, Stephanopoulos, 60, said the interview (recorded on Tuesday afternoon) is the "most intense" he has done in his career.

"It is so raw. I mean, as you can imagine he's devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question. He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well," said Stephanopoulos. "He went through, in detail, what happened on set that day. I have to tell you I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and 20 minutes that we sat down yesterday."

The actor publicly addressed the accident twice. In a statement posted to Baldwin's official Twitter account one day after Hutchins' death, Baldwin spoke out about the shooting for the first time, writing, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Matthew Hutchins/Instagram Halyna Hutchins with her husband Matthew Hutchins and their son Andros, 9.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," the 30 Rock alum continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

After the on-set shooting occurred, a source told PEOPLE Baldwin was struggling with what happened to Hutchins and Souza. "Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened," the source said. "This has been devastating. It's been incredibly difficult."

On Nov. 17, Baldwin and Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.

Next week, a two-hour 20/20 special will delve into the events ahead of the shooting on Rust and the investigations. The episode will air on Friday, Dec. 10, at 9:01 p.m. EST on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the next day.