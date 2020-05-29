Alec Baldwin To Produce & Star In ‘Rust’ Western With ‘Crown Vic’s Joel Souza Directing

Click here to read the full article.

Emmy Award and Golden Globe awards winner Alec Baldwin has signed on to produce and star in action/western feature Rust. The pic is based on a story by Baldwin and Crown Vic helmer Joel Souza, who will write the screenplay and direct.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The plot follows infamous western outlaw Harland Rust (Baldwin), who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang who are hot on their tail. Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

More from Deadline

Oscar nominee Baldwin will produce under his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Anjul Nigam, who he previously produced Souza’s Crown Vic with, as well as Anna Granucci. Matthew Helderman and Elizabeth L. Barbatelli are executive producers. Highland Film Group will launch international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film Online, with CAA Media Finance handling the domestic rights, and BondIt Media Capital on board for financing.

The 30 Rock star most recently served as an executive producer of Sundance drama Beast Beast, reprised his role as Donald Trump on the season 45 finale of Saturday Night Live, and co-stars in the upcoming action-comedy, Chick Fight. Baldwin is repped by CAA and Cavalry Media. Baldwin’s El Dorado is repped by Fox Rothschild.

Story continues

Souza, who also wrote and directed credits Break Night and Ghost Squad, is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Gersh Agency, and Miloknay Weiner.

Nigam, a veteran actor who appeared on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, is a client of Stephen Foreht and DiSante Frank & Co.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.