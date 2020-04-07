Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting new baby after miscarriage heartbreak

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have shared the happy news they are expecting another baby. (AP)

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have announced they are expecting another child together.

The happy news comes just four months after the 36-year-old yoga instructor shared her experience of suffering a miscarriage on social media.

Hilaria shared a clip of her babies heartbeat on Instagram and wrote: “Sound up... I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Baldwin, 62, reposted the clip to his own Instagram account and simply captioned it: “My, oh my...”

Last year Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in the early stages of pregnancy and chose to share her heartbreak on social media in a bid to remove the stigma around miscarriage.

In November 2019 she revealed she had lost a baby to miscarriage four months into her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram: “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - -and we will never lose sight of this.”

The sad post was shared alongside a video of Hilaria lying in bed being cuddled and comforted by her six-year-old daughter, Carmen after sharing the sad news with her.

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too.

“I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.

“I’m really devastated right now. I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say.

“I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

In April 2019 she shared the sad news of her first miscarriage with her 733k followers on Instagram.

The couple began dating in 2011 and they married in 2012.

They already have four children - Carmen, six, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two. Baldwin also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.