Alec Baldwin praised ‘sweet and generous’ Trump years before mocking SNL portrayal

baldwin trump - Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin gushed in a letter that Donald Trump was “generous and sweet” before his mocking portrayal of the former president on the skit show Saturday Night Live.

The letter, which was dated January 21, 1998, begins with Baldwin telling the New York businessman that “for a tough guy in a tough business, you are a sweet and generous man. I could never thank you sufficiently for the use of the incredible penthouse you ‘comped’ us. You’re a gentleman.”

Mr Trump shared a photo of the letter in a Truth Social post and said Baldwin “used to beg to play my life in a movie”.

He added: “With time, I believe Alec became a psycho, a very sick puppy. Check out the letter Alec wrote to me, many years ago. My new book, LETTERS TO TRUMP, comes out next week! An incredible collection of correspondence.”

Baldwin’s letter was one of 150 set to be published by Mr Trump in a collection of his correspondence with celebrities, politicians, heads of state and members of the royal family.

The 65-year-old actor - an outspoken Democrat - is known for his impersonations of the 76-year-old Republican president on Saturday Night Live and received an Emmy award in 2017 for his role on the show.

In an interview about the role, the Hollywood actor and producer once said: “I wanted Trump to be a cartoon. I wanted to take Trump to another level of madness and silliness and just weirdness. Trump is a guy who embodies everything you don’t want in the president of the United States.”

rust - Shutterstock

Mr Trump’s message came as charges against Baldwin were dropped for the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. Baldwin was handling a prop gun in October 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

However, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis warned on Thursday that “charges may be refiled” after further investigations take place.

“This decision does not absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing,” they said in a statement.

Story continues

Mr Trump addressed the Rust shooting and Baldwin’s role back at the time on conservative radio host Chris Stigall’s podcast.

“He’s a troubled guy. There’s something wrong with him. I’ve watched him for years. He gets into fistfights with reporters,” Mr Trump said.

He added: “He’s a cuckoo-bird. He’s a nutjob. And usually, when there’s somebody like that, you know, in my opinion, he had something to do with it.”