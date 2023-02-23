Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting; First Hearing In Criminal Case Axed

In an throughly unsurprising move, Alec Baldwin has officially entered a plea of not guilty today to charges arising out of the fatal shooting cinematographer Haylna Hutchins on the Rust set in 2021.

Facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the criminal case, the plea by the multiple Emmy winning actor comes one day before what was supposed to be the first hearing in the matter. With the plea entry, Baldwin has waived his right to that hearing and New Mexico Judge Mary Marlow Sommer has canceled the February 24 session.

After an extensive and FBI-assisted investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office was released late last year, Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged by D.A. Carmack-Altwies with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31 over the tragic October 21, 2021, death of Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Rust director Joel Souza was wounded in that shooting.

“I hereby certify that I have explained to Mr. Baldwin his right to personally appear before the District Cou11 to enter a plea of Not Guilty and to have his rights explained to him by the judge and I am satisfied that Mr. Baldwin understands the waiver of these rights,” Baldwin’s lead lawyer Luke Nikas said in paperwork submitted in court in the Land of Enchantment Thursday.

When first charged, the second count had a potential sentence of five years in state prison attached, but that was “removed” on February 20 by First Judicial D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies. Baldwin and Reed’s lawyers objected to the “enhancement” charge

Under New Mexico law, the first charge us a fourth-degree felony, with sentencing of up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. The second charge, involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, also was a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine. However, the second charge also carried a firearm enhancement, which transforms the offense to a mandatory five years in state prison if found guilty.

