Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty in ‘Rust’ Shooting and Waives First Court Appearance

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, and waived his appearance in court on Friday.

Baldwin remains free without having to post a bond. The actor was due to make his first court appearance on Friday via Google Meet, but chose instead to submit his not guilty plea through a court filing.

More from Variety

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted in connection with the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe D.A. alleges that he acted with “criminal negligence” when he fired a loaded weapon during preparation for a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in October 2021.

Baldwin has denied the allegations, and maintained that others were responsible for making sure the gun was not loaded.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, is also due to make her first court appearance on Friday. She is also accused of involuntary manslaughter for loading the gun and failing to make sure that all the rounds were dummies.

On Monday, prosecutors dropped a firearm enhancement that could have tacked on an additional five years to each of their sentences. The enhancement allows an extra punishment for “discharge” of a weapon in the course of a felony, but did not apply to the “Rust” case because it took effect seven months after the shooting.

Baldwin is set to head to Montana this spring to complete the film, which has been suspended since the shooting. The producers announced a settlement in October with Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, in which he will become an executive producer. The filmmakers have said that they intend to finish the film as a tribute to Hutchins’ final work, and are also cooperating with a documentary crew.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed have a right to a preliminary hearing within 60 days of pleading not guilty. They are expected to appear in person for that hearing, at which prosecutors must put on enough evidence to convince a judge to order a trial.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.