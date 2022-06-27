Alec Baldwin plans to interview Woody Allen and has 'zero interest in anyone's judgements'

Alec Baldwin has decided that now would be a good time to interview controversial filmmaker Woody Allen, and he doesn't want to hear your opinions about it.

On Sunday, Baldwin, who's still dealing with his own legal issues involving the Rust tragedy, posted a video to his Instagram page in which he holds up a copy of Allen's book Zero Gravity and grins to himself while sharing the news about the upcoming interview.

"I love you, Woody," he said after announcing he will interview Allen on Instagram Live tomorrow, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Baldwin, flexing his penchant for all-caps declarations, acknowledged the inevitable blowback in the video's caption.

"Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here," he wrote. "I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue."

That HBO documentary, of course, is Allen vs. Farrow, which aired last year. The four-episode series focuses on allegations of sexual abuse made against the filmmaker in 1992 by Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter. Allen has never been convicted and maintains he never abused Farrow. The allegations resurfaced in the wake of the #MeToo movement and Farrow stands by her claims.

Baldwin appeared in three of Allen's films: Alice (1990), To Rome With Love (2012), and Blue Jasmine (2013). He's not the first celebrity to stand by Allen in the wake of the resurfaced allegations, though this is one of the biggest public pushes for the filmmaker in recent years.

Meanwhile, Baldwin and some of his colleagues on the Western film Rust are being sued for wrongful death by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot on the movie's set last October.

The Santa Fe Country Sheriff's Department has been investigating the incident for months but authorities have yet to come to an official conclusion. However, the production company involved with Rust was fined a maximum penalty of $136,793 by the New Mexico Environment Department for not following proper safety protocols.

