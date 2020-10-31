Alec Baldwin Pays Tribute To ‘The Hunt For Red October’ Co-Star Sean Connery: “You Made Life Better”

Hollywood stars mourned the loss of inaugural James Bond actor Sean Connery on Saturday. Though Connery became known for his suave moments and action skills as 007 in films including Dr. No and From Russia with Love, the actor’s The Hunt For Red October co-star Alec Baldwin remembered him for his kindness and professionalism.

In a candid Instagram video, the Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star recalled his time on set with Connery. Baldwin reminisced in Connery’s professionalism and kindness.

“We talk about people in the legend category – rest in peace Sean Connery,” Baldwin said. “You made life better. The work you did, the films you made. The experience you gave me, the kindness you showed me. Thanks for that.”

The two actors worked alongside one another in John McTiernan’s Oscar-winning adventure thriller The Hunt for Red October. Connery starred as Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius and Alec as CIA intelligence analyst Jack Ryan. The latter recalled the friendly moments he shared with the late actor, who was 59 at the time of filming.

Baldwin remembered how Connery would show up to set ready to shoot, with hair and makeup ready finished before arriving to the scene. In the social media post, Baldwin also remembered marveling at Connery’s custom made leather jacket from the film. He told his followers that the Oscar winner had offered to pay the Red October costume department to make make a similar leather jacket for Baldwin.

“I learned so much from him,” Baldwin said. “He was so kind toward me, so warm toward me, which he didn’t have to be.”

The SNL comedian went on to mention how Connery only adds to a list of “great” Hollywood figures he’s worked with, including Robert De Niro, Anthony Hopkins and Meryl Streep. However, The Untouchables star stood out from the rest.

“This guys’ the king. This guy’s a king and he was the king,” he said.

Connery died peacefully Saturday morning in the Bahamas after a long illness. He was 90.

Watch Baldwin’s Instagram video below.

