Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer to Play Old Frenemies With 'Warring Egos' in ABC Comedy From Modern Family Duo

Alec Baldwin may be conceding his gig as Saturday Night Live‘s President Trump, but his next character’s ego sounds just as big.

ABC has given a series order to a muti-camera comedy starring Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer as two of three men — former roommates in their twenties whose “warring egos drove them apart” — who decide to come together several decades later “for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.” The series is being planned for the 2020–2021 TV season.

As reported by Deadline, the untitled project is written by Modern Family co-creator Chris Lloyd and Modern Family EP Vali Chandrasekaran, who will executive-produce the comedy alongside Baldwin, Grammer, Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton.

Baldwin is coming off an Emmy Award-winning run as SNL‘s Trump. He previously won two Emmys for playing 30 Rock‘s Jack Donaghy, a role that earned him eight other nominations.

And best known for playing Frasier Crane on both Cheers and Frasier — a role for which he won four Primetime Emmy Awards, along with 11 other nominations, between 1988 and 2004 — Grammer has also played memorable roles on shows like The Simpsons (as Sideshow Bob) and Boss (as Tom Kane).

(Bonus fact: The two actors have appeared together on TV before. Grammer played himself in three episodes of 30 Rock.)

Will you tune in to watch the men formerly known as Jack Donaghy and Frasier Crane try to work out their differences? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

