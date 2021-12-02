Alec Baldwin gives first interview since fatal 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'

Alec Baldwin is speaking out in his first sit-down interview since the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," in which the actor fired a prop gun that he says he didn't know contained live ammunition, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos to talk about the shooting in an hourlong ABC special (8 p.m. EST/PST Thursday, streaming on Hulu after).

In a clip of their discussion released Wednesday, Baldwin appears emotional as he talks about Hutchins and tears up when Stephanopoulos tells him "the gun was in your hand."

But Baldwin says he "didn’t pull the trigger.”

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never," he tells the ABC anchor and acknowledges he has "no idea" how a live bullet got on the set.

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property," he adds.

It is unclear when the interview was conducted, as new information continues to be unveiled in the deadly incident. On Tuesday, an affidavit released with a search warrant revealed new details about how live ammunition may have ended up alongside dummy rounds.

A previous affidavit released by investigators, dated Oct. 27, indicates that Baldwin fired the weapon: “During rehearsal for the movie, the prop-gun was fired by the Actor Alec Baldwin, striking the Cinematographer identified as Halayna Hutchins and Joel Souza (Director) who was behind the Cinematographer (Halayna Hutchins).”

Baldwin, 63, has been named in multiple lawsuits for his involvement in the tragedy. One complaint filed Nov. 17 alleges that Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn’t called for in the script.

“There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person,” the lawsuit from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell says.

Another lawsuit filed Nov. 10 in Los Angeles on behalf of Serge Svetnoy alleges general negligence against Baldwin, set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, Rust Movie Productions and other companies and individuals involved with the film. Svetnoy is described as a chief lighting technician on the film and a close friend of Hutchins.

According to the complaint, Svetnoy was present during the incident, which the complaint says "will haunt (Svetnoy) forever."

Following the Oct. 21 shooting, a helicopter transported Hutchins, 42, to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Souza was transported via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s hospital and was later released.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on the set while filming the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that misfired while loaded with blanks, according to authorities.

Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has retained legal counsel from Los Angeles-based Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP, the law firm's representative Jaclyn Vazquez confirmed to USA TODAY on Nov. 3. Brian Panish will act as lead lawyer.

Halyna Hutchins was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019. Born in Ukraine, she previously served as director of cinematography for the 2020 action film "Archenemy," starring Joe Manganiello, who paid tribute to the "absolutely incredible talent." She and Matthew Hutchins shared a son.

ABC will also air a two-hour special of "20/20" next week examining the investigation into the shooting.

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Hannah Yasharoff, Jenna Ryu and Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

