Alec Baldwin charges to be dropped in fatal 'Rust' shooting, lawyers say

Charges against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" have been dropped.

Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, confirmed to USA TODAY in a statement Thursday that prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor, who was holding the prop gun that killed Hutchins.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the statement says.

Prosecutors didn't immediately comment on the case. It wasn't clear whether the charges could be refiled.

USA TODAY has reached out to the New Mexico district attorney's office for comment.

Santa Fe prosecutors were pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor and the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Both pleaded not guilty.

It's unclear whether the charge against Gutierrez-Reed will also be dropped.

In a statement to USA TODAY Thursday, her attorneys say the "truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered."

"We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated," Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion say.

Personal injury attorney Ted Spaulding, who does not represent Gutierrez-Reed, says it's "unlikely" her charges will be dropped "since she was the first line of defense in ensuring safety on set."

Legal experts weigh in: 'Dropping the case doesn't mean they can't refile in the future'

Criminal charges against Baldwin were "always going to be more difficult to pursue" than those against Gutierrez-Reed, Spaulding told USA TODAY.

"Ultimately, it's the armorer's job to ensure that there are no live bullets in the gun," he says. "The actor has the legal right to assume that the armorer did their job."

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal for the Western film in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin, also a producer on the film, claimed the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have been fired unless the trigger was pulled.

"Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed while filming the movie in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021.

The case against Baldwin had already been diminishing. A weapons charge that would have meant a much longer sentence had already been dismissed, and the first special prosecutor in the case resigned.

However, Baldwin's legal troubles may not be behind him just yet, says personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio, who does not represent the parties in this case.

"Dropping the case doesn't mean they can't refile in the future," Custodio told USA TODAY. "Gutierrez-Reed is still charged, and it’s possible (prosecutors) want to wait to see what they can learn from that case, analyze it and decide whether to go forward against Baldwin."

'Rust' to resume filming

When word of the dismissal came, Baldwin was at Yellowstone Film Ranch on the set of a rebooted “Rust” production. Filming was to resume Thursday at its new location in Montana, 18 months after Hutchins' death shut it down, a representative for Rust Movie Productions said.

The production company finalized a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulators over "serious" violations, agreeing to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before Hutchins was shot and killed.

Tre Lovell, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and corporate lawyer, says dropping the criminal charges against Baldwin is a "huge weight off of the entertainment industry's shoulders."

This "will allow Hollywood to learn from the tragic and horrible accident in a way that drastically makes movie sets safer, but also keeps the structure of the movie world intact," Lovell told USA TODAY.

An aerial photo of the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a frequent destination for crews shooting Westerns.

The charges against Baldwin had marked a stunning fall for an A-list actor whose 40-year career included the early blockbuster "The Hunt for Red October" and a starring role in the sitcom "30 Rock," as well as iconic appearances in Martin Scorsese’s "The Departed" and a film adaptation of David Mamet’s "Glengary Glen Ross." In recent years, he was known for his impression of former President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

"Rust" safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Contributing: Marco della Cava, USA TODAY; Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

