Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter over fatal Rust set shooting

Alec Baldwin - Seth Wenig/AP

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

Ms Hutchins, a cinematographer, was killed when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal in the New Mexico desert in October 2021 fired off a live bullet. Joel Souza, the film's director, was also wounded.

New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's 24-year-old armourer overseeing weapons, would also be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the incident.

In New Mexico, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

David Halls, the film’s first assistant director, has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Both Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez Reed handled the gun before it was given to Baldwin for the rehearsal, in which the actor was practising pulling out the revolver.

Halyna Hutchins - Mat Hayward/Getty Images/AMC Networks

Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, has said he believed the gun was not loaded with live rounds and was "cold", meaning it carried blanks and could not hurt anyone.

New Mexico's medical examiner has ruled the shooting an accident.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Ms Hutchins's death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator said the gun did not appear to have been deliberately loaded with a live round. Authorities have been trying to determine how a real bullet made its way onto the set.

Ms Hutchins's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year.

Under the agreement, filming on the low-budget movie is set to resume this month with Ms Hutchins's husband serving as an executive producer.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.