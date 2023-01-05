Alec Baldwin Asks Fans to Follow Wife Hilaria on Instagram for Her Birthday: 'Centimeters Shy of a Million'

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Alec Baldwin has a favor to ask his fans in time for wife Hilaria Baldwin's birthday.

On Thursday, Alec, 64, shared a video on Instagram, asking his followers to also follow Hilaria as a birthday gift to her. He explained that he wants to help Hilaria, who turns 39 on Friday, reach 1 million followers on the social media platform.

He wrote in the caption, "Tomorrow is the birthday of my favorite person. May I ask you a favor?"

In the video, the actor said, "I would like to ask you a small favor, and that is my wife is just, it seems like she's just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram. I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just gesture to my wife, would you follow her on Instagram?"

"Obviously I love my wife, I'm crazy about my wife, blah, blah, blah — all the things we say about people we're in love with. My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. That's true. That's true. That's definitely true," he continued.

Alec added, "I would like as many of you as possible, I would like a really great, great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram to say happy birthday to my wife. Would you do that for me? ... Please. Thanks."

Alec and Hilaria, who wed in 2012, are parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, plus daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 3 months, Maria Lucia Victoria, 2 next month, and Carmen Gabriela, 9.

Last month, Hilaria told Extra that she worries about Alec, one year after the on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Witches Anonymous podcast host said the Oct. 21, 2021, incident — when Alec held a prop gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old Hutchins on the set of his Western movie — weighs heavy on their family. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident, and Baldwin maintains that he did not pull the trigger.

"I worry about him," she said. "… I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened."

"When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same," continued Hilaria. "You have moments in the day that are very hard. Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard. So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realized what had happened."