ALDS Game 1: Jose Altuve's historic game leads Astros past Red Sox

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve’s third home run of the afternoon was a majestic shot, one of those balls that refuses to stop climbing until it can fight gravity no longer. It went over the infield at Minute Maid Park, over Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who just stood there in awe, a feeling Altuve inspires in great volume. It went over the Crawford Boxes in left field and over the train tracks above them and landed at the back of the ballpark, the point on the exclamation the Houston Astros made in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday.

Altuve became the ninth player in major league history to hit a record three home runs in a playoff game, and the headlining act – a Justin Verlander-versus-Chris Sale matchup – played second fiddle to the littlest major leaguer in decades evermore coming up big. The Astros’ 8-2 victory was a team effort in the way every eight-run performance takes a full complement of players. And yet this will be remembered as the Altuve Game, and rightfully so.

The first two home runs came off Sale did enough to turn the 43,102 who filled the stadium giddy, especially as both snuck just above the C&D Scrap Metal sign in left-center field. The third, on a belt-high 83-mph changeup by Austin Maddox that bisected the plate, unglued the place, which showered Altuve with M-V-P chants and even prompted a curtain call.

In Altuve’s only previous postseason, he had managed just three hits, all singles, in a division series loss. He anticipated a better showing this time. Joining Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, George Brett and Albert Pujols on the list of those with three-homer games in the postseason? That may have been a bit much to ask.

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve (27) hit three home runs in Game 1 of the ALDS vs. Boston. (AP) More