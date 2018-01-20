Aldridge scores 25, Davidson wins fifth straight, 83-73

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) -- Peyton Aldridge scored 25 points with nine rebounds and Davidson defeated St. Bonaventure 83-73 on Friday night to extend its winning streak to five.

Aldridge had three of the Wildcats' 14 3-pointers with Davidson (10-7, 5-1) making 42 percent behind the arc and 53 percent overall plus 13 of 14 free throws. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had three treys and 21 points with nine assists. Kellan Grady added four 3-pointers and 16 points and KiShawn Pritchett made all three of his attempts from distance and scored 11.

Matt Mobley had 25 points and Jaylen Adams 18 but the Bonnies (12-6, 2-4) couldn't match the Wildcats, shooting 40 percent.

Leading by three, Davidson went on a 13-4 run, with a pair of 3-pointers from Pritchett, to lead 71-57 with six minutes left. The Bonnies got within six, the final time at 76-70 with 1:07 left, before Aldridge added two free throws.

Davidson remained alone in second place behind Rhode Island (6-0).