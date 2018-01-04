Aldridge scores 21, Davidson beats Saint Louis 54-51

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) -- Peyton Aldridge scores 21 points and Davidson rallied to beat cold-shooting Saint Louis 54-51 on Wednesday night.

Saint Louis made its last field goal of the game, a Javon Bess jumper at the 11:15 mark for a 47-41 lead. The Billikens then went 0 of 12 from the field and hit just 4 of 9 free throws.

Aldridge was 7 of 12 from the field and 6-of-6 shooting at the line. Kellan Grady chipped in 14 points and KiShawn Pritchett had 10 assists for Davidson (6-7, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Davell Roby scored 11 points to lead Saint Louis (7-8, 0-2), which shot 17 of 45 from the field (38 percent), and missed 12 3-pointers and nine free throws.

The Wildcats didn't shoot much better, finishing 21-of-48 shooting (44 percent) from the floor and just 4 of 23 from distance.