ALDO Just Dropped the Ultimate Barbie Shoe Collab

It's undeniably a Barbiecore summer and, on Thursday, June 29, ALDO is making it just a little bit easier to channel everyone's favorite plastic girlie with a penchant for pink. Teaming up with Mattel, ALDO is revealing the Barbie x ALDO collection, which delivers the stuff Barbie dreams are made of. Whether you grew up playing with dolls or are just here for the bright pink ride, 19-piece collection checks off all major Barbiecore boxes, from nostalgic details to colorways — and even a few Barbie World Easter eggs.

"We knew we had to ignite what was iconic to Barbie throughout the entire experience," Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, ALDO Chief Brand and Product Officer, exclusively tells InStyle. "One of the first things that you experience when buying a Barbie is the box – it’s bold, hot pink, and has that signature window – so we created a shoe box that mimicked those elements, including a clear window that displays the Barbie x ALDO shoes."

ALDO The Barbie x ALDO Barbie Sandal, $140.

The nostalgia is definitely strong with this line, but the brand knows there's a delicate line to tread between collectible and practical. When it came to designing the Barbie x ALDO shoes and bags, function was just as important as form.

"Barbie’s been through so much evolution throughout her 64 years, we really wanted to lean into nostalgia and that bold Barbiecore aesthetic," Amalfitano says. And while the collection does include the kind of high-rise heels Barbie is famous for, there are also kitten heels and even a pair of rhinestone-studded sneakers. (Sneakers!)



"We integrated Barbie’s hot pink elements into our designs, but we also made it true to ALDO by putting comfort first," Amalfitano adds. As such, each shoe in the collection, from the sky-high baby pink platforms to the vibrant pink jelly pumps, includes the ultra-cushy Pillow Walk soles that ALDO is known for (and Barbie herself could have benefited from after all those decades in impossible-to-walk-in stilettos).



ALDO

Aside from the iconic colorways, Barbie fans will notice other very on-brand design details. "Both [Barbie and ALDO] love fearless, more-is-more embellishment, so throughout the collection you’ll see playful pins, rhinestones, and even glitter outsoles," says Amalfitano, who also suggests eagle-eyed fans of the doll keep their eyes peeled for subtle nods to the iconic doll. "The tiniest charms on our handbags and shoes were each specially selected for their iconic Barbie status," she adds.

ALDO

When it came to designing a collection around such a cultural juggernaut, every single design detail had to be thoughtfully handled. From five different Pantone shades, the ALDO design team selected three pinks for the collection — Malibu Fuchsia, Malibu Pink, and Soft BB Pink. From there, they got to work selecting other cues that, while vibing with vintage Barbie energy, also incorporate the key elements of the modern Barbiecore aesthetic.

"We wanted to capture the playfulness of the Y2K aesthetic by introducing fun materials like transparent TPU and holographic finishes," says Amalfitano. She also shares that extensive trial and error testing went into every element of the line, sharing that "we had to trial 10 pink glitter outsoles to achieve the right shade of pink with the right amount of shimmer."

ALDO

Needless to say, the work paid off. The Barbie x ALDO collection is dripping with nostalgia that will satisfy true Barbie collectors and fashion fans alike. As for the price? That's right too: Everything is between $30 and $140, and available now.



The Barbie x ALDO limited edition collection is available to shop online and in-store at ALDO locations. items from the collection will also be available online at macys.com and at select Macy's stores.

