Aldi Is Stocking Shelves With a Sparkling Chocolate Wine Just in Time for the Holidays

You can never go wrong with a glass of sparkling wine, but it seems extra appropriate around the holidays. It’s a time to celebrate after all, right? As if the sip couldn’t get any better, you can now get ChocoSecco at Aldi this November.

Every month, Aldi reveals what new offers will be hitting its shelves each week. One item that caught our eye was the ChocoSecco, a boozy sparkling chocolate wine. We love sparkling wine and we love chocolate, but we never thought about putting the two together! But prosecco tends to pair well with chocolate anyway, it actually makes a lot of sense that this creation would come to be.

This sparkling chocolate wine has been around for years, but seems to have been a low-key beverage. You can expect to find it on Aldi shelves for $6.99 beginning on Nov. 25. That means it’ll be in stores just before Thanksgiving, which is a pretty sweet way to end the giant meal.

In addition to the ChocSecco, the Aldi Finds includes the return of Connellys Strawberry Country Cream on Nov. 4, which you can drink or pour over ice cream for a boozy dessert. There will also be Raspberry Red Blend and Blackberry Dark Red Blend wines lining shelves on Nov. 11 for fruity vino lovers. And if chocolate wine isn’t your thing, State of Brewing’s Chocolate Stout on Nov. 18 might win you over. Let’s just say that you’re going to have options next month!

