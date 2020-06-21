Aldi Sells Cans of Pear Prosecco That Are a Fancy Alternative to Hard Seltzer

Photo credit: Instagram/aldi.mademedoit

Canned cocktails may just be the biggest booze trend of this summer since they're easy to drink and there's no mixology required. That's what makes these pear prosecco cans from Aldi a must-have for the coming months.

The pear Prosecco, appropriately called Pearsecco, is a cider-like beverage that's described as "bubbly dry cider." The taste is inspired by the crispy, sparkling wine known as Prosecco, and each can has a five percent ABV. For reference, this is about the same percentage as a typical hard seltzer.

Pearsecco comes in six-packs that go for about $6.99 depending on your area. According to the Aldi website, it's available in limited quantities only and isn't at every location, meaning it's a rare find if you happen to come across it. Each can is a light blue color, so if you want to judge a canned cocktail by its cover, this one should pass the test! The beverage is also naturally gluten-free so those with a sensitivity are good to go.

Aldi has slowly made a name for itself when it comes to the fun cocktails and alcohol available at their stores. Bottled drinks like fruity wines, peach bellinis, and canned margaritas are available on Aldi shelves. While not every location allows for liquor sales, those that do have TONS of options for fun new flavors that can be enjoyed alone or thrown into a mixed drink. Just don't forget your cocktail umbrella!

