Aldi Is Selling Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza, Because We Could All Use a Festive Dinner

Who doesn’t love a theme? And, obviously, October is all about being the spookier, the better. Aldi is making sure you can carry that over to your dinner by carrying Mama Cozzi’s Halloween Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza. It looks like we know what we’ll be eating on Oct. 31!

As detailed on the packaging, the bite is made with a crispy crust that’s topped with a creamy butternut squash sauce and cheddar cheese. It’s complete with mozzarella eyes and a mascarpone cheese sauce. It’s not your typical pizza with tomato sauce, but butternut squash is perfect for fall and you’ll certainly be graced with different types of cheese.

Aldi confirmed to Best Products that the Halloween Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza is hitting the freezer aisle beginning on Oct. 7. However, various Instagram accounts have already spotted the pizza in stores, so there’s no harm in looking early.

You can get the box consisting of one pie for $3.99. It shouldn’t be hard to spot, since the packaging is decorated with a ghost and spiderweb. And once you do, don’t hesitate to stock up, because Aldi Finds never last for long!

