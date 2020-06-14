Aldi Is Selling Mean Girls-Inspired Reusable Containers That Are So Fetch

Photo credit: @ALDI.MADEMEDOIT - Instagram

We just spotted one pretty grool find, and it's not even Oct. 3 yet. None other than Aldi is selling reusable containers inspired by Mean Girls, and even the Queen Bee of The Plastics herself would agree they are SO fetch.

Playing on two of the most iconic phrases from the Tina Fey-penned movie, they read: "Is like, butter a carb?" and "On Sundays, we meal prep." To answer Regina's infamous question: No, butter is not a carb. However, it is high in fat.

So throw on your best pink look and head to Aldi to snag one of these two-pack of glass containers flagged by Instagrammer @aldi.mademedoit before they sell out. Each individual container fits up to three cups of food inside, and they are beyond versatile. You can easily stack them in the refrigerator or freezer, you can safely heat them in your microwave or oven, and you can rinse them out in the dishwasher, too. I have a hunch Gretchen Wieners' father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be more than happy to have his creations stored inside.

If you feel inspired to watch Mean Girls after reading, we recommend doing so with our recipe for Gooey S'mores Cookie Bars. Unlike Kälteen Bars, they're not specifically intended to make you gain weight. But if you eat the whole tray, you may be on your way. (ICYMI: We do have a recipe for the real thing, and they taste like Reese's cups AND cookie dough. So who could blame Regina George for getting hooked?!)

