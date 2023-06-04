Aldi has lightbulb moment in efforts to keep down prices

Aldi is turning off lights in all its stores in an attempt to save money, as pressure mounts on supermarkets to deliver lower prices for shoppers.

The German discounter is understood to be cutting the number of lights it has switched on across all its supermarkets from this month, as part of measures designed to cut energy bills and help towards net zero efforts.

It follows a trial where the discounter turned off some of the lights in four stores earlier this year. The reduction is not expected to affect shoppers’ experiences.

Aldi said eco-friendly moves, which have also included installing heat pumps across all new stores, will help to lower prices for shoppers.

A spokesman said the discounter’s step, including introducing more energy-efficient LED lighting into stores, “will reduce our energy consumption by around 10pc, whilst maintaining an excellent in store experience for our customers”.

“Through measures like this we’re able to make our stores even more sustainable and maintain our position as the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket.”

Other grocers, including Morrisons and Co-op, have also trialled dimming lights – something the latter said would save it as much as £4,000 per site.

The steps come as grocers seek to ward off a move by Downing Street to introduce a price cap on essentials to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The Telegraph revealed that the Government was considering asking retailers to agree to a voluntary price limit on basic items such as bread and milk amid growing concern over stubborn levels of food inflation, which Bank of England officials have warned could persist until the end of the year.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, recently suggested that high supermarket prices have recently been driven by food producers “rebuilding” their profits, although official data last week indicated that company profits were not driving up prices.

Asda chairman Lord Stuart Rose last week branded the price cap plans as “clumsy” and warned over “unintended consequences”.

Other supermarket bosses have described it as a “hare-brained scheme” and “idiotic idea” which risked leading to food shortages.

Supermarkets including Aldi have already started cutting prices of some basic food in recent weeks, including milk, bread and butter, after wholesale costs fell.

Prices of these essentials are still higher than they were this time last year, however, following the fallout from the war in Ukraine which sent commodity and energy prices soaring.

Mounting pressure on household finances has sparked a price war among stores in recent weeks, with traditional supermarkets scrambling to stop customers switching to discounters. Aldi consistently ranks as the cheapest supermarket in Which? surveys.

Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley earlier this year told the Telegraph that the German discounter was able to sell at lower prices than its rivals as it had “lower overheads than rivals, and we just run a really lean and efficient business”.

“We operate small shop floors, we have less staff and we have a curated range,” Hurley added.

