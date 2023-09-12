Aldi and Lidl lose ground to British supermarkets in fierce price war

Aldi Lidl

German discounters Aldi and Lidl have lost market share for the first time in months after British supermarkets launched a price war counter offensive.

Aldi lost ground in the 12 weeks to September 3, new figures from Kantar show, marking its first decline in market share this year.

Meanwhile, Lidl has lost market share for the first time in seven months.

It follows a flurry of price cuts from traditional supermarkets, as they race to stop shoppers switching.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s were the fastest growing traditional supermarkets over the period, after both ramped up loyalty schemes and unveiled reductions.

Supermarkets have pushed through more than 30 rounds of price cuts since the start of summer after thousands of customers switched to the German discounters during the cost of living crisis.

Prices of staples such as cheese, pasta, bread and coffee have been cut across the supermarket sector, as well as on higher-end items such as smoked salmon and avocados.

Waitrose this week announced cost cuts on roast dinner staples including whole chickens and roasting potatoes, as part of a push to reduce the price of 250 products. Those cuts will come into force on Wednesday. Kantar said Aldi’s share of the grocery market had fallen from 10.2pc to 10.1pc for the 12 weeks to September 3. Lidl’s market share slipped to 7.6pc from 7.7pc.

In response, Aldi on Monday became the latest supermarket to unveil another round of cuts, saying it was slashing the prices on a third of fruit and vegetables in its stores.

The German grocer said the move to reduce the cost of 55 items by an average of 11pc marked its biggest round of cuts this year.

Aldi said: “Our promise to our customers is that we will always keep our prices as low as possible. We remain fiercely committed to doing that – now and always.”

While Aldi and Lidl have lost market share, their sales are still rising as inflation boosts take at the tills.

Aldi’s sales were up 17pc in the year to September 3, Kantar figures showed, whilst Lidl’s were up 16pc. Both figures were slower than the 20pc year-on-year growth recorded by the pair last month.

Kantar’s Fraser McKevitt said: “Between them, the discounters now capture 17.7pc of the sector.

“We expect this performance to continue as inflation remains stubbornly high, however, growth rates for both the discounters have been slowing in recent months as they annualise against rapid rises last year.”

