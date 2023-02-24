A new Aldi grocery store is coming to the Midlands. Here’s where it will be

A new supermarket option is being planned for the Midlands.

Aldi, the supermarket chain known for its discounts and house-brand items, is planning a new store in Irmo, a spokesperson confirmed on behalf of the company. The new Aldi will be in the 1100 block of Dutch Fork Road in Irmo, across the road from Walmart, Popeyes and a number of other businesses there. Site work is underway at the property that is west of Interstate 26.

Greater details on the project are still forthcoming, but the store could open in the fall.

There are 48 Aldi stores in South Carolina, including five in the Midlands. Those include three stores in Columbia and two in Lexington, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

Aldi has steadily grown across the U.S., with its low prices and streamlined store designs. One of the quirks of the supermarket chain is that customers must deposit a quarter to unlock a grocery cart for shopping. The quarter is then refunded when the customer returns the cart, helping the company save money by not having to hire staff to collect the carts from the parking lot.