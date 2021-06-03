Aldi got the summer memo as it launches a new pizza oven, outdoor kitchen and ice cream maker

The supermarket has launched an impressive outdoor kitchen range just in time for summer socialising (The Independent)

With summer on the horizon, the time has come to get your outdoor space ready for entertaining, whether you’re hosting a garden party or simply want to make the most of the longer evenings with a flavoursome alfresco dinner.

Whatever your warm-weather plans, Aldi has got you covered. Over the last few weeks, the budget supermarket has been delivering a range of limited-edition deals in its Specialbuys section, designed specifically for enjoying the great outdoors with friends and family. They range from a rattan tiki bar to a hot tub, fire pit and, of course, its famous hanging egg chair, which has sold out countless times.

But, Aldi isn’t stopping there. In a bid to help you make the most of socialising in your garden this summer, the retailer is adding a huge range of new outdoor kitchen deals to its line-up this week.

New to the party is a two-in-one grill and fire pit, premium pizza oven, smoker barbecue and an outdoor kitchen that comes complete with a sink – all of which are perfect for big gatherings or spicing up dinner time during the week.

As is the case with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, these deals are around for a limited time only, meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone. And, at such bargain prices, we expect they won’t be available for long, so snap them up while you can. Here’s everything you need to know.



Fireking large stainless steel pizza oven: £499.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 3 June

If you really want to up the ante in your garden this summer, this impressive appliance should be at the top of your shopping list. A must-have for pizza lovers, this large oven means you can create authentic wood-fired pizzas from the comfort of your own home and is a great way to feed hungry guests.

It has a speedy heat-up time of just 10 minutes, so you're never too far away from that delicious first bite, and it can also be used to bake bread, cook lasagne and even for roasting. The underframe provides additional space for storage and it comes fitted with wheels, so you can move it around your garden until you find the perfect spot.

As well as the premium oven, you'll also receive an ash-cleaning brush, pizza shovel, pizza slice holder and pizza cutter.

If you miss out on Aldi’s deal, make sure to check out our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens, where our reviewer selected the Ooni koda 16 (£499.99, Ooni.com) as their top pick.

Buy now

Aldi premium barbecue: £499.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 6 June

If you love the idea of outdoor entertaining but don’t want to keep running back inside to grab everything you need, consider investing in this premium barbecue which has it all – including the kitchen sink.

The ultimate outdoor kitchen station looks incredible and will no doubt come in handy for those summer soirees you have planned. It’s formed of six gas burners and also comes with two grills, a sink for cleaning as you go and loads of storage space, including metal hanging racks and cupboards.

For more gas barbecue recommendations, check out our round-up of the best ones, including this three-burner variety (£279, Johnlewis.com), which was chosen as the best buy for producing “some delicious food that was never in danger of burning or being overcooked, thanks to controllable cooking”.

Buy from Sunday 6 June

Gardenline smoker BBQ: £64.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 6 June

If slow cooking is more your thing, serve up a tasty feast with this smoker barbecue.

The appliance has two separate sections that make both direct and indirect cooking possible: a classic American-style barbecue for grilling and a smoker that allows you to smoke an array of different meats.

It comes with a thermometer built into the lid, so you can ensure you’re working with optimal temperatures at all times, as well as an air vent, chimney and wheels for easy transportation.

Looking for something more compact? The Napoleon apollo 300 charcoal grill AS300K-2 (£379, Thebbqshop.co.uk) featured in our round-up of the best charcoal barbecues for being a modular 3-in-1 smoker and grill. “The ingenious design means that each of the three stacking cooking chambers make up the barbecue smoker (along with the lid). With the charcoal burning in the basket at the bottom, a water pan in the middle chamber creates the smoke, which can circulate around the grates in the middle and top sections or the lid, which is fitted with a horizontal bar for hanging and smoking,” our reviewer said.

Pre-order now

Ambiano 3-in1 kebab and grill: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 6 June

From flammable skewers to trying to prevent escapee peppers, kebabs can be tricky to cook on a barbecue so, if you’re determined to make them part of your alfresco feast, consider picking up this handy grill.

Ideal for grilling a range of foods such as meat, seafood and vegetables, the reversible grill has one flat side and a ribbed side, but its main selling point is the nine self-rotating skewers that sit underneath. Great for making succulent kebabs from the comfort of your own home, the rack is detachable, which means you no longer need to worry about dropping your food into a pit of charcoal.

Pre-order now

Ambiano ice cream maker: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 6 June

Who needs an ice cream van when you can have your very own ice cream maker?

A real bargain, this handy gadget means you can serve up your own soft scoop in no time. Simply pop the detachable bowl into the freezer for 24 hours and let the ice cream maker whip up your favourite flavours in 15 to 25 minutes: perfect for cooling down on a hot day or keeping your kids entertained during the summer holidays.

If you didn’t manage to snap up this particular gadget in time, fear not, because we have plenty of other recommendations in our round-up of the best ice cream makers. Our top pick was the Cuisinart ice cream and gelato professional (£250, Cuisinart.co.uk), which comes with two mixing paddles: one for silky gelato and sorbet and a second that incorporates more air into the mixture for feather-light ice cream. “All were outstanding, but the fluffy ice cream was some of the best we’ve ever tasted, making this model worth the splurge,” our reviewer said.

Pre-order now

