Aldi to launch non-medical £4.99 face masks this weekend

From 15 June 2020, wearing a non-medical face mask or covering while on public transport will be mandatory. Only children under the age of two and those with respiratory issues will be exempt from the rule.

The World Health Organization also advises protective gear should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, numerous high street brands, including ASOS, Anthropologie and Mango have begun to sell non-medical face masks.

Aldi is the latest brand to join the list, the affordable supermarket has announced it will release two different sets of non-medical masks: a two-pack suitable for adults, as well as a pack of 10.

The masks will be available to buy in store from this weekend, with the pack of two costing £4.99 and the 10-pack retailing for £5.79. Both will be in stores from Sunday.

Each mask is made from cotton fabric, while the elastic ear loops allows you to comfortably fit the covering behind your ears.

Aldi is also donating over 1,000 bundles to a selection of Scrub Hubs - sites where volunteers are helping to sew items to support NHS workers and those on the frontline - as well as other organisations.

For those wanting to buy a face mask online, we have compiled a definitive list of the best places to buy them online in the UK.

