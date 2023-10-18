Aldi Cuts Prices on Thanksgiving Essentials Up to 50%, So You Can Invite More People to the Table

Shoppers can spend less and seat more at their Thanksgiving dinners this year.

Aldi

It’s been a rough year at the grocery store as shoppers continue to see prices on everything from eggs to butter rise. And, according to the U.S. Consumer Confidence Board, shoppers consider the rising cost of food a significant concern. This year, fan-favorite grocer Aldi is announcing a holiday gift that will save you big. The company is slashing prices up to 50 percent on Thanksgiving meal essentials.

Related: Is Aldi Cheaper Than Trader Joe's? We Compare the Cost of 25+ Products

To do this, Aldi calculated the cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 guests featuring popular dishes such as stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, a charcuterie board, pumpkin pie, and coffee. With the discounts, Aldi says that families should be able to invite three more people to their tables this Thanksgiving for the same price.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the discounts shoppers can look forward to.

Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Stonemill Regular Gravy Mix: Now $0.29, Was $0.59

Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions: Now $1.79, Was $2.89

Specially Selected Brioche Rolls: Now $3.29, Was $4.69

12 oz. Fresh Cranberries: Now $0.99, Was $1.49

Assorted Herbs Mixed Case: Now $1.29, Was $1.79

Charcuterie Ingredients

Appleton Farms Prosciutto: Now $2.49, Was $3.69

Specially Selected Cornichons: Now $1.99, Was $2.99

Specially Selected Scalloped Crackers: Now $1.29, Was $1.99

Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar: Now $1.39, Was $1.99

Baking Brie: Now $5.19, Was $7.49

Baking Essentials

Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter: Now $2.19, Was $3.19

Stonemill Pure Vanilla: Now $3.49, Was $5.89

Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix: Now $1.89, Was $2.69

Southern Grove Pecan Halves: Now $3.49, Was $5.59

Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust: Now $1.79, Was $2.49

Related: 10 Holiday Foods From Aldi That'll Make You Feel Really Festive

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.