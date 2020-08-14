Aldi’s Christmas food includes a giant Ferrero Rocher dessert and a vegan turkey

The Ferrero Rocher inspired dessert, pictured, is one of Aldi's top Christmas picks. (Aldi)

This year has been a rollercoaster so far, but with supermarkets beginning to announce their festive food selections, we can tentatively start thinking about Christmas.

From what we’ve seen so far, Aldi’s selection of Christmas food is certainly something to look forward to.

The pièce de résistance of the supermarket chain’s Christmas selection is undoubtedly the Ferrero Rocher inspired dessert.

The Specially Selected Chocolate and Praline Dome will be available in stores from 26 October, and to say we’re excited is an understatement.

The chocolate dome, which will only be around for the Christmas season, is filled with milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse, milk chocolate feuilletine - a crispy flake made from pancakes - and cocoa sponge cake, all covered in a crispy chocolate shell.

We are sold.

The £4.99 dessert comes frozen, so can be bought in advance, but will need to be defrosted an hour before you want to serve it to your guests.

Desserts aren’t the only exciting Christmas offering from the German supermarket chain.

Vegans will certainly rejoice over the selection of Aldi’s plant-based Christmas dishes, which include a vegan turkey - rather than the usual nut roast.

The meat-free main is made with soya coated in a barbecue flavour glaze and filled with cranberries, red pepper, apricot and pumpkin seed stuffing.

Staying true to its Top Grocer Award from PETA for its vegan offering, Aldi has also unveiled that it’ll be selling Specially Selected Vegan Stuffing Balls and vegan pigs in blankets.

Other notable (non-vegan) additions to the range include truffle pigs in blankets, loaded Yorkshire puddings, and whisky and gin-infused salmon.

The loaded mini Yorkshire puddings sound particularly tasty. They’re topped with sausage stuffing balls and finished with a pig in blanket on top, perfect for a quick bite.

This isn’t the first time Aldi has sold the puddings, they were such a hit last year that they sold out.

This selection of nibbles won’t be available in stores until 19 December, though, just in time for the Christmas parties.

