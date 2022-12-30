Aldi apologises after kids and adults brawl to get £1.99 bottle of Prime

Aldi has apologised to people left empty-handed after a mad rush to buy a drink promoted by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

Prime energy drinks went on sale at Aldi’s London-wide at 8am on Thursday with desperate shoppers scrambling to pick one up for £1.99.

Shocking social media footage showed adults brawling with children and snatching the in-demand drinks out of their hands as others climbed over shelves to get the drink first.

This country isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/jVAqdXhRnH — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) December 29, 2022

An Aldi spokesman said on Friday: “We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product, however, demand has been extremely high.

“We limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it.”

They did not confirm whether or not Aldi would be stocking Prime again soon.

KSI denied he was limiting bottles produced to increase hype in the so called “hydration drink”.

He tweeted: “We’re not even trying to do that. We’re making loads of Prime daily, the demand is literally too high man.”

eBay Prime listings this morning: 📈 pic.twitter.com/rRa5YzEiPL — PRIME Tracker UK (@prime_tracker) December 29, 2022

One bottle of Ice Pop flavour was listed on eBay for £300 or monthly payments of £14.15 for two years just hours after the rush. Most are thought to be sold within friendship groups for around £20.

Chay Phinbow was first in line at the Kidbrooke Aldi with her two twin boys Finley and Bailey aged 11.

She told The Standard: “By 7.55am there was probably around 150 people. There definitely wasn’t enough for everyone and some didn’t realise it was 1 of each flavour per customer.

“Although staff were great and kept it fair, they probably should of only let in 3 or 4 customers at a time.”

On the drink itself, she said: “It’s pretty good to be fair- the flavours are definitely a hit with us and a lot of children I know. They are very sweet in flavour.

“I think because it is marketed as a hydration drink and not an energy drink it appeals to the younger market that aren’t allowed to purchase energy drinks.

“Each bottle my boys have had have lasted three days because they don’t want it to come to an end.

“I definitely got Mum brownie points for taking them this morning.”

KSI and Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink is selling out. (Getty Images)

Demand for the drinks is so strong that Asda has also been rationing purchases to no more than three per customer.

According to the Prime website, the drink is made up of 10 per cent coconut water and is good for muscle recovery. It is reportedly packed full of electrolytes, antioxidants and B vitamins and contains no sugar.

The Manchester Evening News in a taste test compared the so called “hydration” drink to a metallic energy drink.

Their reporter said: “In short, no, it’s not worth it. The drink honestly tastes a little like Lucozade and not the nice orange one either, the original.”