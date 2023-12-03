Alderney businesses offer 10% off for Guernsey people

The offer is valid for bookings made between the 1 December 2023 and 15 January 2024

People living in Guernsey are being offered 10% off a wide variety of goods and services from businesses in Alderney.

Visit Alderney said eligible uses for the discount included accommodation, restaurants, cafes, and shops.

The offer is valid for bookings made between the 1 December and 15 January and remains valid for stays until the end of March..

Details on using the scheme can be found on the Visit Alderney website.

