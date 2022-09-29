Alcon’s Publishing Unit Deepens Ties With Titan Books, Planning Original Fiction Titles Across Genres Starting In 2023

Dade Hayes
2 min read

Alcon Publishing, the book unit of the production entity behind films and series like Blade Runner: 2049 and The Expanse, is expanding its relationship with Titan Books.

Starting in 2023, the two companies plan to commission original fiction across several genres. Titan Books will publish the titles and Penguin Random House will distribute in North America.

Alcon Publishing, led by the company’s director of publishing, Jeff Conner, launched an existing co-venture with Titan in 2018, leading to comics, graphic novels and art books based on specific Alcon properties.

Under the expanded agreement, four new original titles are currently in the works. The first novel slated for release next March is Suborbital 7 by John Shirley, a book the companies describe as “a military techno thriller.” Plans call for two to three novels a year from the collaboration, and Titan and Alcon plan to reveal additional details soon about those projects.

“We’ve built a great working relationship with Titan over the past four years,” Conner said. “And Titan is just as active in literature, publishing a robust mix of licensed and original books across multiple genres. This lines up perfectly with Alcon’s own plans for creating original fiction.”

Titan Co-CEOs Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung said the aim to to take the “dynamic partnership into the broader landscape of prose publishing, working on a worldwide basis with some of the genre’s most exciting authors.”

Alcon Entertainment Co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, who co-founded the company along with former FedEx CEO Fred Smith, said the company has long nurtured ambitions to have a stake in original fiction. “As a company that is deeply invested in the business of storytelling in all its forms, we welcome this opportunity to forge new creative relationships,” they said.

Since launching in 1997, Alcon has financed and produced or co-financed and co-produced 34 films to date, including The Blind Side, Blade Runner 2049 and The Book of Eli. Upcoming projects include an animated film adaptation of the Garfield cartoon strip, with Chris Pratt voicing Garfield and Samuel Jackson voicing a new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father.

Alcon’s TV operation, which launched in 2015, has produced The Expanse as well as animated children’s series Pete the Cat, a co-production with Amazon Studios based on the best-selling children’s book series. Alcon Television recently announced live action series Blade Runner 2099 with Amazon Prime Video.

Titan Books, a division of Titan Publishing Group, operates in media entertainment fiction, non-fiction, and lifestyle publishing, but has garnered a reputation for bestselling original genre fiction titles. On the entertainment and culture non-fiction front, the company has worked with not only Alcon, but Netflix, Marvel and major franchises like Star Trek and Alien.

