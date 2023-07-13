Alcom Group Berhad (KLSE:ALCOM) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Alcom Group Berhad (KLSE:ALCOM) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Alcom Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = RM96m ÷ (RM544m - RM259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Alcom Group Berhad has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Alcom Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Alcom Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Alcom Group Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 34%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 33%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Alcom Group Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 47% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Alcom Group Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 20% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Alcom Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

