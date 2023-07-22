‘My alcoholic mum abandoned me at the airport when I was five’

Sara Britcliffe was 24 when she was elected MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden in 2019 - PAUL COOPER

The youngest Conservative MP elected at the last election has told how she witnessed her mother’s death from alcoholism when she was just nine years old.

Sara Britcliffe also revealed that she was left stranded at an airport when she was five after her mother was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, while on another occasion she had to be rescued by the fire brigade.

Ms Britcliffe was 24 when she was elected MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden in 2019.

In an interview on GB News to be broadcast on Sunday, she describes how her mother, Gabrielle, died in 2004.

Ms Britcliffe said: “My mum was an alcoholic. She was the best woman that you could ever meet, and she loved me so much. Everybody knew it, and anybody who knew my mum knew how attached she was to me.”

‘She locked me in the house’

Explaining how she used to hide her drinking, she said: “She used to take me up to bed and she’d then go and drink a bottle of vodka whilst I was tucked upstairs in bed. And so my family didn’t realise what was happening really with her.

“It was when my grandma was still alive, mum had fallen down the stairs or something like that and that’s when my grandma realised she was potentially an alcoholic.”

Sara Britcliffe's mother, Gabrielle, died in 2004

Describing how it affected her growing up, she said: “It got to the position where I found myself in some really difficult situations with my mum, where I think my dad went abroad, and my mum was looking after me.

“Again nobody realised that she was an alcoholic and she ended up locking me in the house and she went. She had gone and had a drink and the fire brigade had to come and get me out.”

Ms Britcliffe said she was “probably four or five years old at that point”. “That’s when people realised that there was a problem, a huge problem.”

Left stranded at airport

On another occasion, Ms Britcliffe was left stranded at Manchester Airport at about the same age after her mother was taken off a flight. “She’d had a drink in the airport… she got on the plane and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly,” she said.

“I remember being sat in the police station in Manchester Airport waiting for my dad to pick me up.”

Ms Britcliffe said while her mother was grappling with her alcohol problem, she “absolutely despised” her father. “It wasn’t his fault, but it felt like he was taking me away from my mum because social services got involved and said if ‘Gabby doesn’t move out of the family home, we’re taking Sara into care’.

Ms Britcliffe says her mother was 'the best woman that you could ever meet' - PAUL COOPER

Describing the toll it took on her as a child, Ms Britcliffe said: “I remember everything about my mum and she just loved me. Anybody that you met would tell you she adored me. And that was one of the problems because everybody would always say to me, as a young girl at the age of four, five, six years old, that the only way that she would stop drinking is because of me.

“That pressure that existed as a little girl, because you felt that the only way that your mum would survive was for you to do something about it, that you could fix it.”

“But it wasn’t the case and that’s why I think a lot of support is needed for families of alcoholics.”

Support needed

Ms Britcliffe said the policy change she would most like to see is an improvement in “support around a person coming out of rehab”.

While her mother was “cared for 24/7” when she was in rehab, when she returned home she would be left alone. “What she did, instantly, was to go and get a bottle of vodka.”

Ms Britcliffe said growing up without her mother had caused her to experience depression later in her life. But she decided to speak about her experience to help other people affected by alcoholism.

“It’s still so stigmatised. It’s an illness and without the right support, you end up in a catastrophic situation like my mum did.”

“I still struggle. It’s nearly 20 years now since I lost my mum. And the worst bit for me is I’m starting to forget her voice. But actually, mentally, I’m in a really good position. But that’s because I sought support.”

