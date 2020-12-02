Alcohol-free hand sanitisers with benzalkonium chloride efficient at preventing SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission: Study

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been recommended by all international and national authorities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) have promoted the proper use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers as a part of hand hygiene protocols for the general public as well as healthcare professionals.

In fact, these recommendations have been so strict that to make your own hand sanitisers at home, you have to use 96 percent ethanol or 99.8 percent isopropyl in the right proportions to meet the WHO's standards. Such recommendations have been created after testing the efficacy of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in killing SARS-CoV-2 on various surfaces including the skin.

A new study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection suggests that while such prescriptions are useful, they are also limiting as they do not include hand sanitisers made with other potent disinfectant compounds that could perform the same function.

Alcohol-free hand sanitisers against COVID-19

The study, conducted by researchers at the Brigham Young University (BYU), USA, reveals that the recommendations for alcohol-based sanitisers by the WHO, CDC and other agencies are based largely on studies that haven't tested the efficacy of other disinfectants as much as they have tested alcohol-based disinfectants.

Using this oversight as a premise for their study, the BYU researchers set out to evaluate the efficacy of four commercially available quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) including benzalkonium chloride against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

They tested 0.2 percent benzalkonium chloride and three other QACs that are popularly used as commercial disinfectants, including Cavicide (a hospital disinfectant also used in India), Clean Quick Broad Range Quaternary Sanitiser (a disinfectant largely used for utensils and food-contact surfaces) and the fluid extracted from benzalkonium chloride-based hand sanitising wipes.

Story continues

Benzalkonium chloride and QACs versus COVID-19

The researchers used a suspension test method for their study. In a suspension test, the disinfectant being tested is added directly to the microbes in a state of suspension to avoid the atmosphere affecting the process in any way. Usually, a suspension test also evaluates the time it takes for a disinfectant to completely kill germs and a sterilising agent is added to the sample as soon as the time limit is up.

The remainder of the microbes is then analysed to assess how effective the disinfectant was within that time frame.

After conducting such a suspension test, the researchers found that three out of the four disinfectants effectively neutralised SARS-CoV-2 within 15 seconds of contact. The only compound that didn't work was Clean Quick, the food-contact surfactant which is largely used in kitchens.

The researchers further checked if the dilution of the QACs that worked affected their efficacy in any way and found that the solution still inactivated SARS-CoV-2 within the same parameters.

The researchers, therefore, concluded that not only are commercially available QACs, especially benzalkonium chloride, effective in killing SARS-CoV-2 but also that their effect is very quick. This, they believe, makes the use of alcohol-free hand sanitisers that have a benzalkonium chloride base just as effective and useful in personal hygiene as well as hospital settings.

The researchers suggest that this provides users with more options from which to choose.

Alcohol-free benzalkonium chloride-based hand sanitisers are readily available in the Indian market too.

For more information, read our article on How to make hand sanitisers at home.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India's first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Also See: Viral load found to be higher in asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, lower in those who are older: Study

Immunonutrition, cannabis extracts could prevent COVID-19 and aid recovery, says study

Social bubbles, physical distancing, masks: Which method is most effective in controlling COVID-19 spread at events

Read more on Health by Firstpost.