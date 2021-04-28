Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insight report proffers rich insights into emerging Alcohol Addiction pipeline therapies with an analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.

Los Angeles, USA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis: Key Pharma Companies Set to Develop Innovative Therapies and Explore Countless Opportunities

DelveInsight’s ‘Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Alcohol Addiction domain.

Some of the key highlights of the Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report:

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.

Out of all the emerging therapies, Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals), is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to reducing the cravings for alcohol to effectively curb alcohol intake. AD04 involves genetic screening with a companion diagnostic genetic test prior to treatment and uses a novel mode of action.

Alcohol Addiction pipeline comprises Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals) in Phase III stage of clinical development, and Ibudilast (MediciNova) and GET-73 (CT Laboratories) in Phase II trial.

PT 150 (Pop test oncology) is in Phase I study in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to assess pharmacokinetic interactions between ethanol (EtOH) and PT150 (900 mg qd) in non-treatment-seeking alcohol-experienced volunteers.

Mapreg has planned to initiate a phase II trial for its lead candidate MAP4343, for Alcoholism in the USA in December 2021. The synthetic pregnenolone-derivative MAP4343 (3β-methoxy-pregnenolone) binds MAP-2 in vitro and has shown to increase its ability to stimulate tubulin assembly.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alcohol Addiction across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The Alcohol Addiction pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Alcohol Addiction: Overview

Alcohol addiction or alcoholism affects people worldwide. Addiction to alcohol can lead to several changes ranging from psychological, genetic, and behavioral factors. The condition results in changes to the brain and neurochemistry and a person often lose the sense of control.

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Ondansetron ADial Pharmaceuticals III Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists Oral Ibudilast MediciNova II Nitric oxide synthase inhibitors; Phosphodiesterase 10A, 11 A inhibitors; Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors NA GET-73 CT Laboratories II Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists Oral OPNT002 Opiant Pharmaceuticals II Opioid receptor antagonists Intranasal Mifepristone Corcept Therapeutics II Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists Oral KT 110 Kinnov Therapeutics II Serotonin 2 receptor antagonists Oral BXCL501 BioXcel Therapeutics I Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists Oral PT 150 Pop Test Oncology I Androgen receptor antagonists; Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists NA Naltrexone controlled-release BioCorRx Preclinical Opioid receptor antagonists NA Cannabidiol Zynerba

Pharmaceuticals Pre-clinical Serotonin 1 receptor modulators NA Nezavist Lohocla Research Preclinical GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists NA TNX-102 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists; Histamine H1 receptor antagonists; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists NA DCR AUD Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Preclinical Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference NA

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutic Assessment

The Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists

GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists

Opioid receptor antagonists

By Targets

Protease

Multiple Kinase

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Pop Test Oncology, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, CT Laboratories, ADial Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Opiant pharmaceuticals, Astrea Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, BioCorRx, Kinnov Therapeutics, Lohocla Research, Avicanna, Tonix pharmaceutical, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Choronos Therapeutics, Montipharma, Orphomed Inc, Mapreg and others.

Key Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapies: PT 150, Cannabidiol, Ibudilast, GET-73, Ondansetron, BXCL501, OPNT002, AT-121, Mifepristone, Naltrexone controlled-release, KT 110, Nezavist, TNX-102, DCR AUD, MAP4343 and others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Alcohol Addiction Overview 4 Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Alcohol Addiction – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Assessment 8 Alcohol Addiction Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products 13 Alcohol Addiction Key Companies 14 Alcohol Addiction Key Products 15 Alcohol Addiction Unmet Needs 16 Alcohol Addiction Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Alcohol Addiction Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

