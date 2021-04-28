Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis: Key Pharma Companies Set to Develop Innovative Therapies and Explore Countless Opportunities

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·6 min read

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insight report proffers rich insights into emerging Alcohol Addiction pipeline therapies with an analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.

Los Angeles, USA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis: Key Pharma Companies Set to Develop Innovative Therapies and Explore Countless Opportunities

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insight report proffers rich insights into emerging Alcohol Addiction pipeline therapies with an analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.

DelveInsight’s Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insights report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Alcohol Addiction domain.

Some of the key highlights of the Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report:

  • Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.

  • Out of all the emerging therapies, Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals), is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to reducing the cravings for alcohol to effectively curb alcohol intake. AD04 involves genetic screening with a companion diagnostic genetic test prior to treatment and uses a novel mode of action.

  • Alcohol Addiction pipeline comprises Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals) in Phase III stage of clinical development, and Ibudilast (MediciNova) and GET-73 (CT Laboratories) in Phase II trial.

  • PT 150 (Pop test oncology) is in Phase I study in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to assess pharmacokinetic interactions between ethanol (EtOH) and PT150 (900 mg qd) in non-treatment-seeking alcohol-experienced volunteers.

  • Mapreg has planned to initiate a phase II trial for its lead candidate MAP4343, for Alcoholism in the USA in December 2021. The synthetic pregnenolone-derivative MAP4343 (3β-methoxy-pregnenolone) binds MAP-2 in vitro and has shown to increase its ability to stimulate tubulin assembly.

Got queries? Want to know more? Request for Sample @ Alcohol Addiction Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alcohol Addiction across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The Alcohol Addiction pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Alcohol Addiction: Overview

Alcohol addiction or alcoholism affects people worldwide. Addiction to alcohol can lead to several changes ranging from psychological, genetic, and behavioral factors. The condition results in changes to the brain and neurochemistry and a person often lose the sense of control.

For more information on emerging drugs, visit Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Clinical Phase

MoA

RoA

Ondansetron

ADial Pharmaceuticals

III

Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists

Oral

Ibudilast

MediciNova

II

Nitric oxide synthase inhibitors; Phosphodiesterase 10A, 11 A inhibitors; Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

NA

GET-73

CT Laboratories

II

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

Oral

OPNT002

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

II

Opioid receptor antagonists

Intranasal

Mifepristone

Corcept Therapeutics

II

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists

Oral

KT 110

Kinnov Therapeutics

II

Serotonin 2 receptor antagonists

Oral

BXCL501

BioXcel Therapeutics

I

Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists

Oral

PT 150

Pop Test Oncology

I

Androgen receptor antagonists; Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

NA

Naltrexone controlled-release

BioCorRx

Preclinical

Opioid receptor antagonists

NA

Cannabidiol

Zynerba
Pharmaceuticals

Pre-clinical

Serotonin 1 receptor modulators

NA

Nezavist

Lohocla Research

Preclinical

GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists

NA

TNX-102

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Preclinical

Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists; Histamine H1 receptor antagonists; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists

NA

DCR AUD

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Preclinical

Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference

NA

Request for Sample to know more @ Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies and Futuristic Trends

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutic Assessment

The Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • IND

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

  • Small Molecule

  • Gene Therapy

  • Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous

  • Inhalation

  • Oral

  • Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

  • Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists

  • Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists

  • GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists

  • Opioid receptor antagonists

By Targets

  • Protease

  • Multiple Kinase

By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type

Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Pop Test Oncology, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, CT Laboratories, ADial Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Opiant pharmaceuticals, Astrea Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, BioCorRx, Kinnov Therapeutics, Lohocla Research, Avicanna, Tonix pharmaceutical, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Choronos Therapeutics, Montipharma, Orphomed Inc, Mapreg and others.
Key Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapies: PT 150, Cannabidiol, Ibudilast, GET-73, Ondansetron, BXCL501, OPNT002, AT-121, Mifepristone, Naltrexone controlled-release, KT 110, Nezavist, TNX-102, DCR AUD, MAP4343 and others

Reach out @ Alcohol Addiction Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Alcohol Addiction Overview

4

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

6

Alcohol Addiction – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7

In-depth Commercial Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Assessment

8

Alcohol Addiction Collaboration Deals

9

Late Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)

10

Mid-Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase II)

11

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products

12

Inactive Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products

13

Alcohol Addiction Key Companies

14

Alcohol Addiction Key Products

15

Alcohol Addiction Unmet Needs

16

Alcohol Addiction Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Alcohol Addiction Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18

Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analyst Views

20

Appendix

Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Alcohol Addiction Emerging Therapies

Related Reports

ABSSSI Market
Read more about key companies and pipeline therapies in the ABSSSI Market.

Angelman Syndrome Medications
Comprehensive analysis of Angelman Syndrome Medications, available and emerging, in the Angelman Syndrome Medications Market.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pipeline
Know more about the Pipeline development of the Boehringer Ingelheim.

Argininosuccinic Aciduria Market
DelveInsight’s “Argininosuccinic Aciduria (ASA) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast –2030” report.

Arteriovenous Fistula Market
DelveInsight's "Arteriovenous fistula - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market
DelveInsight's "Artificial Pancreas Device System - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market
DelveInsight's "Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Cataplexy Market
DelveInsight's "Cataplexy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Latest Stories