Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court quarter-final

Alcaraz vs Rune LIVE!

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune face off on Centre Court this afternoon for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals. World number one Alcaraz is now on a nine-match winning run on grass after his success at Queen’s, and continues to look more and more comfortable on the surface.

He lost the first set against Matteo Berrettini last time out but responded really impressively to win in four sets, a result that took him beyond the fourth round at SW19 for the first time. With every day that goes past at Wimbledon, a final against Novak Djokovic appears increasingly inevitable.

Rune will have other ideas though, against a player in Alcaraz who he is very close friends with. Ten days ago, the 20-year-old did not have a single main-draw win at Wimbledon to his name, but the sixth seed has battled his way through to the last eight. Follow Alcaraz vs Rune with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!

Alcaraz vs Rune latest news

Start time: 3:30pm approx

How to watch: BBC One

Standard Sport prediction

Medvedev takes first set against Eubanks on Court One

Here we go!

16:02 , Matt Verri

As promised, Alcaraz and Rune stroll out onto Centre Court at exactly 4:01pm.

Cloudy, relatively grey and windy at the moment. Roof is open - not 100% sure it will stay like that for the full match, judging by the sky.

We shall see!

Familiar foes!

15:58 , Matt Verri

“I’m really excited about this match,” Alcaraz has said looking ahead to this match.

“We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old. We’ve not texted each other, but obviously we know really well each other.”

Court One update

15:50 , Matt Verri

It’s looking good for Daniil Medvedev.

He’s taken the first set against Christopher Eubanks 6-4, with the score currently 1-1 early in the second.

Been an incredible ten days already for Eubanks, beating Cam Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Can he come from behind to produce another big upset?

(REUTERS)

Not long to wait...

15:42 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz and Rune will be out on Centre Court at 4:01pm. Like to keep it very precise here...

That leaves them with just the seven hours to finish this match before the Wimbledon curfew hits. I reckon they might just about be ok.

Game, set and match!

15:33 , Matt Verri

Jabeur has beaten Rybakina!

The defending champion is out. Superb from Jabeur, she earns a 6-7 6-4 6-1 victory and seals her place in the semi-finals, where she will face Aryna Sabalenka.

Next up... Alcaraz vs Rune.

Over on Court One

15:25 , Matt Verri

We continue to wait for Alcaraz vs Rune, but the other men’s quarter-final taking place today is up and running.

Daniil Medvedev is a break up in the opening set against Christopher Eubanks on Court One, the third seed making a confident start as he looks to continue his best ever Wimbledon run.

(Getty Images)

Jabeur closing in...

15:18 , Matt Verri

Ons Jabeur three games away from the semi-finals.

She leads Rybakina 3-1 in the third set, the defending champion needing a quick response if she’s to keep her hopes of going back-to-back alive.

Rune excited for Alcaraz clash

15:10 , Matt Verri

“It’s great,” Rune said after beating Dimitrov to set up the quarter-final match.

“It’s a good feeling. It shows that the young players are doing a great job. For me it’s cool. For him it’s also cool, I guess.

“To be able to play quarter-final against a player that is your same age, at the top of the ranking, feels amazing. I’m really looking forward to that match. I even looked at it when I was in the first round.

“I couldn’t really afford to look at it because there were so many matches before this would eventually happen. Now we’re here so I’m really pumped and excited for it.”

Decider on Centre

15:02 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz and Rune can take a seat!

Jabeur has taken the second set on Centre Court, sending it to a decider against defending champion Rybakina.

Once again, it’s a thrilling encounter when those two meet.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Friends ready to do battle!

14:57 , Matt Verri

Centre Court update

14:50 , Matt Verri

Ons Jabeur is hanging tough!

Saved three break points in her previous service game, and she’s just held again to lead 4-3 in the second set.

Alcaraz and Rune will have to wait a little while longer yet...

Rune enjoys brilliant run

14:39 , Matt Verri

Holger Rune arrived for these Championships having never won a main-draw match at Wimbledon.

He’s won four in the past ten days now though, with Grigor Dimitrov beaten on Monday as Rune booked his place in the quarter-finals.

This has matched his best ever Grand Slam run - one more victory for the record!

(PA)

All very friendly...

14:29 , Matt Verri

Rybakina takes the first set!

14:23 , Matt Verri

The defending champion has edged a first-set tie-break on Centre Court.

Jabeur actually won more points in the set, but it’s Rybakina who leads by a set and is on track for the semi-finals.

Reminder that Alcaraz vs Rune is coming up after that clash.

(PA)

Alcaraz to go all the way?

14:14 , Matt Verri

Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini was still neatly poised.

The sets were level at one apiece although Alcaraz had the break to lead 5-3 and was at deuce on the Berrettini serve. In the midst of the subsequent rally the Spaniard whipped a forehand across court which the speed gun measured at 104mph to leave Berrettini in his tracks.

It is the sort of shot which marks Alcaraz out from the rest, one the majority of his peers wouldn’t even attempt let alone pull off.

Today’s second match on Centre Court will be another step-up against Holger Rune, a battle between the two players in the draw who look most likely to threaten Novak Djokovic, if in fact anyone can.

Read our full preview here!

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

14:04 , Matt Verri

No surprise to see that Alcaraz is favourite to book his place in the semi-finals.

The Spaniard hasn’t looked entirely unbeatable, with his forehand at times misfiring in the last couple of rounds, but he’s been more than good enough to come through any tough periods.

Rune has done incredibly well to make it this far - his run is likely to end here though.

Alcaraz to win in four sets

(Getty Images)

How to watch Alcaraz vs Rune

13:58 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The action this afternoon will be broadcast live on BBC One, with this match, and all the others around Wimbledon, available on the BBC iPlayer too.

Live blog: Or, even better, follow it all right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:52 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune!

Two good friends, two 20-year-olds, but only one can make it through to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

We’ll have all the build-up right here, before full coverage of the match on Centre Court, which should get underway at around 3:30pm BST. Stay with us!