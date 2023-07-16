Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 final latest score and updates from Centre Court

Alcaraz vs Djokovic LIVE!

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic this afternoon in what promises to be a truly epic Wimbledon final. The best two players in the world meet on Centre Court, giving the Championships the conclusion many have been hoping for over the past fortnight.

Alcaraz was severely hampered by cramp when the pair met in the French Open semi-finals last month, as Djokovic went on to lift the trophy at Roland Garros and continue his bid for a calendar Grand Slam. Since then though Alcaraz is unbeaten in 11 matches on grass, including a run to the title at Queen’s, and the world number one appears to have quickly adapted to playing on the surface.

This is as big a test as there is though, with Djokovic unbeaten on Centre Court in 45 matches since defeat to Andy Murray in 2013. Victory this afternoon would see him match Roger Federer’s tally of eight Wimbledon title. Follow Alcaraz vs Djokovic with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic latest news

Early break for Alcaraz in third set

Alcaraz levels the match up after second set tie-break!

Djokovic takes opening set 6-1!

How to watch: BBC One

16:44 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 3-1* Djokovic

More like it, forehand winner down the line from Djokovic. Murmur of appreciation from Centre Court.

But he can’t back it up, collapses on the shot next point as he falls off balance, slapped into the net. Back to deuce we go.

Shot! Flat backhand from Djokovic, too good. Follows it with a terrible drop shot. Cannot get out of this game.

And now a break point, wild forehand flies long. Chance for Alcaraz to move a double break up. Nope. Shanks the forehand. On we go, deuce one more.

16:40 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 3-1* Djokovic

What was that?! Djokovic attempts the serve and volley, but it’s a serve and swat into the net. Alcaraz then gives him a free points with a poor return - Spaniard has to keep the ball in play. Djokovic looks like he’ll make plenty of mistakes at the moment.

That’s superb though, ball flies towards Djokovic at the net but his reflexes are good enough, volley put away.

Alcaraz not letting him out of this game - deuce. Pressure is constant on Djokovic.

Alcaraz saves break points

16:34 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 3-1* Djokovic

Arms up from Djokovic as he sends a backhand long, followed by a long stare at the surface behind the baseline.

His mood is improved by a couple of loose volleys from Alcaraz, Djokovic suddenly sensing a possible break at 15-30. And he has two break points now!

One saved, as Djokovic finds the net and waves his arms around some more. Not comfortable at all right now. And there goes the second, Djokovic shanks his return so badly it ends up about 15 rows back directly behind him.

There’s the hold for Alcaraz - his box are on their feet.

16:26 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 *2-1 Djokovic

Alcaraz runs down the drop shot, flicks it deep and then puts the smash away at the net. Djokovic then slices low into the net - defending champion is all over the place. 15-30.

He wins that point, but took about three more shots than he would have liked. Alcaraz chasing down everything.

Two poor returns follow from the Spaniard though, and Djokovic is on the board in the third set. Boy did he need that.

Alcaraz backs it up

16:22 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 2-0* Djokovic

Djokovic has really dropped off, regular unforced errors now from his racket. Crowd making their support for Alcaraz known at every opportunity probably not helping his mood.

Nor is that return into the net - Alcaraz holds to 30 and consolidates the break.

Alcaraz gets early break!

16:18 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 *1-0 Djokovic

Break point again - wonderful pass from Alcaraz! He’s well on top at the moment, has to make that count on the scoreboard.

Alcaraz breaks! Backhand has been a problem for Djokovic in the last 20 minutes or so, again it’s into the net.

16:15 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 0-0* Djokovic

It’s all calmed down again after that second set, which took 86 minutes. Massive for Alcaraz to win it - Djokovic 271-1 in his career when winning the first two sets.

He’s under pressure at the start of the third too, ball skids deep in the court and he swings at thin air. 30-30.

Break point! Alcaraz is on the charge. Djokovic at full stretch, can only send the ball long. Wow - so close to converting. Goes big on the second-serve return, doesn’t quite make it though. Deuce.

SET ALCARAZ!

16:09 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 7-6 Djokovic

And another backhand slapped into the net. Djokovic swivels to his box, as the chants of ‘Carlos, Carlos’ go up again. Set point Alcaraz, 7-6!

TAKEN! Alcaraz has levelled the match up, finger to his ear and there is a HUGE noise around Centre Court.

Game. On.

16:06 , Matt Verri

Time violation for Djokovic - cheered around Centre Court! We’re going to have the most almighty glare from Djokovic to the crowd if he wins this set. Alcaraz nets the volley, 5-5.

Set point! Alcaraz does really well at the net with a couple of volleys, but there isn’t a third. Backhand pass from Djokovic, makes it. And all of a sudden there’s plenty of support for him - not sure where that’s been all afternoon.

6-6! Tame backhand into the net from Djokovic, shocked himself with that. Crowd getting RIGHT into this match.

16:03 , Matt Verri

Still on serve, too good from Djokovic at the net and Alcaraz can’t chase it down. 4-3.

The world number one responds though, wrong-foots Djokovic with the forehand to level things up once more. 4-4.

Brilliant from Alcaraz! And a huge roar from the crowd, as he slides his racket under the ball and drops it over the net. 5-4 Alcaraz.

16:00 , Matt Verri

Backhand from Alcaraz looks long. He challenges... it was long. 1-0 Djokovic, he has a mini-break already.

First serve from Djokovic, Alcaraz can’t get it back in play. This is already feeling omnious for the Spaniard. 2-0. And more of the same - 3-0.

Good response from Alcaraz, two timely first serves keep him in the tie-break. Still trails though, 3-2.

Not any more he doesn’t - poor drop shot from Djokovic and it’s all level at the changeover. 3-3.

Tie-break time!

15:56 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 6-6 Djokovic

Double fault from Djokovic, came after he challenged the first serve call. Delay didn’t help him. And that’s a very loose forehand, 30-30. Again, Alcaraz finds himself two points away from levelling the match up.

Two returns from the Spaniard float long though... it will be a tie-break!

Djokovic is quite good at these.

Over to Novak...

15:51 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 6-5* Djokovic

Big point for Alcaraz to win, Djokovic on the run goes for the forehand down the line but nets it.

Turns into a comfortable hold for Alcaraz, first serve delivers a few cheap points and he has guaranteed himself at least a tie-break.

Djokovic to serve to take it to that...

Level again!

15:47 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 *5-5 Djokovic

Alcaraz goes for the drop shot, he knew pretty early though that it wasn’t going to clear the net.

Brilliant exchange at the net, Alcaraz this time lunging after the ball but he can’t get it back. Djokovic once again looking for an argument with the crowd...

15:45 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 5-4* Djokovic

Big chance missed by Alcaraz. Should really be 0-30, ball sits up for him but he drags the backhand into the tramlines. Stands with hands on hips contemplating that miss.

He continues to go big with the groundstrokes, forcing the error from Djokovic. 30-30... Alcaraz two points away from the set.

Challenge from Djokovic after his forehand is out, took an age to do so. And it works out for him, it clipped the line! Would have been a set point, instead they replay the point.

Slapped into the net by Djokovc - deuce. Centre Court again gets behind Alcaraz

Alcaraz keeps pressure on

15:39 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 5-4* Djokovic

Alcaraz not impressed - his drop shot called out, umpires overrules it and they will replay the point. Djokovic challenges, it was indeed in. No damage done, Alcaraz wins the point anyway with an ace.

Djokovic completely loses his footing next point, racket flies out of his hand in the process. Slaps the soles of his shoes a few times - he did that in the semi-final too.

Forehand into the net and Alcaraz has his hold, Djokovic will serve to extend the set.

Nothing in it!

15:35 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 *4-4 Djokovic

Djokovic puts more on the forehand this time, Alcaraz on the stretch unable to slice that back in play. The Spaniard then nets the backhand as he looks to go flat down the line.

Poor return from Alcaraz, Djokovic has a routine hold. After playing so well in the previous game, that was pretty loose from the world number one.

Alcaraz breezes to hold

15:29 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 4-3* Djokovic

Djokovic launches himself into a full-length dive at the net to get the ball back, but Alcaraz has an empty court to knock the ball into. Brad Pitt among those to jump to their feet.

Winner down the line, ace out wide and Alcaraz has a hold to love. That might be his best game of the final so far.

Opportunity missed for Alcaraz

15:25 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 *3-3 Djokovic

Some point! Alcaraz can’t get the job done with a succession of hammered forehands, so turns to the drop shot. Djokovic flicks it deep, but Alcaraz is waiting and makes the backhand pass.

And that’s just as good, backhand down the line. 0-30 - Alcaraz making his move.

He has a second serve to attack too, but can’t get the return back in play. It turns into a messy game from Alcaraz, unable to make the most of that position he got himself into. Djokovic holds.

Alcaraz edges back in front

15:19 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 3-2* Djokovic

A glare at the surface as Djokovic watches his forehand sail long. Nothing wrong with it as he then fires a return deep into the court, Alcaraz unable to adjust his feet in time.

He’s starting to take charge again, after that good start to the set from Alcaraz. Overhead is good enough, takes it to deuce on Alcaraz serve.

Brilliant from the Spaniard, applauded by Djokovic too. Backhand pass looks to be beyond him, but Alcaraz sticks a racket out and drops it perfectly over the net. Djokovic swiftly pulls it back to deuce though - could prove to be a pivotal game.

It goes the way of Alcaraz, had to really battle for that hold.

Djokovic levels set up

15:13 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 *2-2 Djokovic

”Get on with it,” says someone in the crowd. Djokovic not in a particularly rush as he continues to bounce the ball endlessly before serving.

It’s working for him though, big first serve out wide and Alcaraz can do nothing with it. All level in the second set.

15:11 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 2-1* Djokovic

Twice Djokovic turns to the drop shot, twice it doesn’t come off. 0-30... imagine we won’t be seeing it for a third time in this game.

A couple of loose points from Alcaraz get Djokovic back in the game, but the defending champion then nets a forehand as he slips. Break point Alcaraz.

Can’t take it - long, long rally. Crowd screamed out about three times thinking it was over... it is as Alcaraz sends a backhand long. Djokovic asks for more noise and gets it.

Deuce.

Djokovic breaks back!

15:04 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 2-1* Djokovic

Fist pump from Alcaraz, who is bang in this final now. Djokovic has no business staying in the point for as long as he does, but Alcaraz finally ends it with lovely touch at the net.

And now the brute force, Djokovic scrambling around the court but can only watch the forehand winner fly past. Centre Court has well and truly woken up.

Alcaraz winds up the forehand again, this time it sails beyond the baseline. Deuce. Big couple of points in this final coming up. Break point! Alcaraz looks for the lob, too much on it though. Djokovic with a chance to get the set straight back on serve.

Which he does - forehand wide from Alcaraz and Djokovic has his response.

Alcaraz breaks!

14:57 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 *2-0 Djokovic

Break point! Djokovic gets to the drop shot, but he flicks the ball into the tramlines.

About three days pass before the next point begins, Djokovic bouncing and bouncing and bouncing the ball. Eventually Alcaraz frames the return, back to deuce.

Another break point coming up, with the help of a net cord. And Alcaraz takes ths one! The Djokovic forehand misfires and the Spaniard is a break up in the second set.

14:54 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 1-0* Djokovic

Double fault from Djokovic, second serve misses by an absolute mile. Hope for us all yet. Unforced error from Djokovic follows and Alcaraz has an opening at 0-30.

He’s about an inch away from having three break points, but Djokovic’s drop shot clips the top of the tape and rolls onto the other side of the net. And it’s then ridiculous defence from the defending champion, huge forehand from Alcaraz but Djokovic returns it right on the baseline.

Nothing he can do this time, Alcaraz dominates the rally and puts away the overhead. Deuce.

Alcaraz with much-needed hold

14:48 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 1-0* Djokovic

Alcaraz to serve first at the start of the second set.

Djokovic comes out on top at the end of a great exchange at the net, but there’s nothing he can do next point as Alcaraz drops the ball right on the baseline.

A couple of cheap points behind the first serve and Alcaraz has the start to the set he needed.

Djokovic a set up!

14:44 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-6 Djokovic

Djokovic was supreme when it came to serving out sets against Sinner and it’s more of the same here.

Alcaraz not getting a sniff, another first serve gives the defending champion three set points.

And he needs just one - smash at the net and Djokovic has cruised to the opening set in 34 minutes on Centre Court!

Alcaraz up and running!

14:41 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 1-5* Djokovic

Bit of fortune there for Alcaraz, who needs all the help he can get right now. Volley drops just over with the help of a net cord.

Double fault from the Spaniard, and Djokovic is just two games away from the opening set at 30-30.

Alcaraz holds his nerve there though, Djokovic tests him by lobbing the ball up but the overhead is a confident one. And he’s on the board! Massive noise from the crowd as he whips a forehand winner down the line.

Ruthless from the defending champion

14:36 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz *0-5 Djokovic

Centre Court crowd trying to get behind Alcaraz, as he hammers a forehand a long way out. An immediate impact - lovely backhand pass and that’s one of Alcaraz’s best shots of the match so far.

That very much isn’t though. The Spaniard gets a bit too cute with the drop shot, can’t clear the net. 40-15.

Serve and volley from Djokovic and he’s one game away from a first-set bagel!

Djokovic in complete control

14:34 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 0-4* Djokovic

More work for Alcaraz to do, another break point coming on. Brilliant depth from Djokovic, grinds Alcaraz down and forces the error.

Double break! Backhand into the net from Alcaraz as he looks to go down the line, and Djokovic has complete control of the first set.

Break points saved!

14:32 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz *0-3 Djokovic

It’s Djokovic who has turned to the drop shot more in the opening games of this match, and it’s working. Alcaraz unable to get to the latest one, losing his footing as he charges after it. 15-30 and more pressure on the Spaniard.

Two break points! Forehand slapped into the net. Alcaraz has been right in every game, pretty much in every point... this set is fast getting away from him though.

Backhand is long from Djokovic, who then nets his return. Deuce, Alcaraz hanging in there.

Djokovic on top in brilliant rallies

14:28 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz *0-3 Djokovic

Djokovic off balance and his forehand is long. 15-30, neither player having it easy on serve so far.

First extended rally of the match and it’s Djokovic who comes out on top, Alcaraz on the stretch floating the ball up but he can’t get it back in play.

That is.... almost brilliant! The tweener lob from Alcaraz, crowd think it’s landed on the baseline. They don’t realise it’s been called out - Alcaraz challenges, it was just about out. Djokovic wagging his finger and laughing.

Ace from the Serbian and he’s 3-0 up at the changeover.

Flying start for Djokovic

14:21 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz 0-2* Djokovic

That’s too good from Djokovic, forehand crosscourt and Alcaraz can’t catch up with it. 0-30 and a chance for him to put some real pressure on the Spaniard’s serve.

Three break points! Forehand is long from Alcaraz - it’s starting to get really windy.

Two of them are saved, as Djokovic misfires with the forehand before Alcaraz fires a clean winner crosscourt. 30-40.

There is the break though! Perfect start for Djokovic.

Djokovic holds

14:16 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz *0-1 Djokovic

Backhand from Alcaraz flies long, went for too much with that one.

A first serve later and Djokovic at last has an opening hold, after seven minutes of this final.

Break point saved

14:14 , Matt Verri

Big Centre Court roar as Alcaraz powers a backhand down the line, and the Djokovic slice floats long. Fairly decent clue on who the crowd will be getting behind this afternoon.

Djokovic then slips as Alcaraz sends a second-serve return flying past him, 15-30 and a confident start from the Spaniard.

Break point! Tame backhand into the net from Djokovic, ropey opening game from the seven-time champion. Saved, 127mph serve out wide and Alcaraz is unable to get it back in play.

And it’s deuce again, Djokovic on the run and nets the forehand. He’s being made to work really hard in this opening game.

Djokovic to serve first

14:08 , Matt Verri

It will be Novak Djokovic to get this final up and running. He’s been superb on serve all through the Championships - Alcaraz needs to find a way to put that under pressure early on.

The world number one won the toss and elected to receive.

Here we go!

14:01 , Matt Verri

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are out onto Centre Court.

Few grey clouds above, but the roof is open. Means the players will have to contend with the breeze swirling around.

So much hype and expectation once again as these two meet... let’s hope it delivers.

Five in a row or first-time winner?

13:56 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz wants to avoid repeat of French Open nerves

13:50 , Matt Verri

“I will try to get into the court with not as much nerves. I’ll do something different,” he said.

“I will prepare the match a little bit different from French Open. It’s going to be different for me. I hope not to get cramp during the final. Physically, I’ll do the same that I was doing before the matches.

“Probably in the mental part I will do something different to stay calm. I’ll do some exercise to stay calm and to forget - or I’ll try to forget that I’m going to play a final against Novak.”

Djokovic with slow starts

13:43 , Matt Verri

Djokovic has lost the opening set in each of the last two Wimbledon finals.

Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berrettini started well against him, but the Serbian roared back to win in four sets on both occasions.

Alcaraz needs that quick start... and to then maintain it!

(Getty Images)

“No time to be afraid"

13:34 , Matt Verri

Djokovic to take on the crowd again?

13:28 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic got fairly rattled in his semi-final match against Jannik Sinner, it would be fair to say.

As the third set went to a tie-break, the defending champion got involved with members of the crowd who were making their support for Sinner clear.

Sarcastic claps, fake crying, finger to the ear... Djokovic took everyone on. He was keen to play it all down after the match though.

He said: “All love. It’s all love. All love and acceptance.”

(REUTERS)

Weather update...

13:19 , Matt Verri

We’re still looking good!

It’s cloudy over Wimbledon but dry, most importantly. Fairly windy too but we should be fine to have the final with the roof open, in front of a very royal Royal Box.

(PA Wire)

Alcaraz: Have to beat the best to be the best

13:10 , Matt Verri

Carlos Alcaraz has no fear as he goes into this afternoon’s final, insisting the size of the task facing him only makes the occasion more special.

“I think it’s more special to play final against a legend from our sport,” Alcaraz said after his semi-final win over Daniil Medvedev.

“Well, if I win, it could be amazing for me - not only win a Wimbledon title but do it against Novak would be super special.

“But I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them. Would be great if I’ll do it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Not long to go!

13:01 , Matt Verri

Two weeks of action at Wimbledon and at the end of it, we get the best two players in the world facing off on Centre Court.

Djokovic the favourite of course - victory would see him head to the US Open later this summer with the calendar Grand Slam very much on the cards.

For Alcaraz, winner of the US Open a year ago, a chance to win Wimbledon in just his fourth grass-court tournament.

One hour to go!

Yesterday at Wimbledon

12:54 , Matt Verri

Britain’s Neal Skupski became a Wimbledon champion for the third year in a row and for the first time in the men’s doubles after a straight-sets victory in Saturday’s final alongside partner Wesley Koolhof.

The 33-year-old won the mixed doubles in both 2021 and 2022 with Desirae Krawczyk of the United States, but said the men’s doubles is the “one we want” ahead of the final, in which he and Koolhof beat Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 17 minutes on Centre Court.

Read more on that here!

(Getty Images)

Through to the final in style!

12:40 , Matt Verri

If you’re going to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time, you may as well make it a point to remember.

Carlos Alcaraz was sensational against Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, and put on a show in the final point of the match to seal victory.

There’s a theme...

12:29 , Matt Verri

More of the same?

It’s six years since Novak Djokovic lost at Wimbledon, ten since he was beaten on Centre Court.

Lleyton Hewitt in 2002 was the last player not called Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win the men’s title here...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic: Let’s have a feast

12:22 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic has been full of praise for Carlos Alcaraz in the build-up to this final, but the defending champion has warned the Spaniard that he is yet as hungry for success.

“He can do pretty much anything on the court,” Djokovic said of Alcaraz. “I consider myself also very complete player.

“We had a very good match until he started struggling physically in Paris. I think we really took the level of tennis very high.

“Obviously completely different conditions here. Grass is massively different from clay. Yes, I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him.

“Still he’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic in yet another final

12:15 , Matt Verri

Jordan Thompson and Stan Wawrinka were beaten in straight sets as Novak Djokovic got his Wimbledon campaign up and running in serene fashion.

Hubert Hurkacz’s serve gave the defending champion real problems in the third round, but Djokovic came through that and then beat Andrey Rublev in four sets, after dropping the opener.

That set up a semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner, who took two sets off Djokovic a year ago. He could not manage even one this time, with Djokovic winning a third-set tie-break to reach a 35th Grand Slam final.

(REUTERS)

Stage is set!

12:04 , Matt Verri

We might finally have the Centre Court roof open this afternoon!

Awful weather on Friday meant it was closed throughout the men’s semi-finals, and it remained shut for the women’s final yesterday due to windy conditions.

It’s sunny today at Wimbledon though and it’s expected to stay dry - we should have no issues with the weather.

Cramp halts Alcaraz

11:57 , Matt Verri

Two brilliant sets... and then it was pretty much a walkover.

The French Open semi-final between Alcaraz and Djokovic initially lived up to expectations, until cramp ended Alcaraz’s chances of reaching the final.

He admitted nerves played a big part in that - hopefully he’ll be much more relaxed this afternoon and injuries are not a factor for either player.

Alcaraz finding top form?

11:48 , Matt Verri

Carlos Alcaraz very nearly lost his first match at Queen’s a month ago, the Spaniard just about edging past Arthur Rinderknech in three sets.

He went on to win the title there though and has carried that form into Wimbledon. Alexandre Muller was beaten in the opening round, before a battling four-sets win over Nicolas Jarry.

Alcaraz came from behind to beat Matteo Berrettini in four, before straight-sets win over Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the final.

He absolutely cruised past third seed Medvedev in the semi-finals - more of that level of tennis today and we could be in for something special.

(Getty Images)

Dramatic Saturday...

11:39 , Matt Verri

Ons Jabeur will have hoped and maybe even expected that this year it might different. In the end, all that was different was quite how much tougher this second successive Wimbledon final defeat may be to stomach.

For the newly-crowned champion Marketa Vondrousova, it was telling quite how quickly she collapsed to the turf after her match-winning shot found the line.

It was only a week before the Championships began at SW19 that Vondrousova turned 24. A finalist at the 2019 French Open, she was thrashed in that showpiece. Here was a second chance that a player who has been dogged by injuries in recent years thought may never come.

Read our full report on Vondrousova’s shock win yesterday!

Prediction

11:30 , Matt Verri

Beating Djokovic at Wimbledon has seemed basically impossible in recent years, and little we have seen over the past fortnight suggests it will be much easier this afternoon.

Alcaraz was the favourite at the French Open a month ago but saw his hopes at Roland Garros swiftly fall apart as cramp hit, and he now gets a shot at revenge.

The world number one can certainly push Djokovic and this final has the potential to be an epic, but the seven-time champion looks set to pick up an eighth title.

Djokovic in four sets.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic

11:19 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The final will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage getting underway at 1pm BST. The action begins about an hour later.

Live stream: As has been the case all fortnight, both the match on Centre Court and the tennis across SW19 can be enjoyed via the BBC iPlayer.

Live blog: Even better... follow it all right here with us!

Good morning!

11:11 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic!

We’ve got a blockbuster Wimbledon final in store this afternoon, as the two best players in the world face-off for the SW19 title. It’s the match we wanted... it’s the match we’ve got!

We’ll have all the build-up before full coverage of the final, with the players walking out onto Centre Court at 2pm BST. Stay with us!