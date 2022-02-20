Alcaraz overcomes Schwartzman to win Rio Open

  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Diego Schwartzman of Argentina returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning a point against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Diego Schwartzman of Argentina returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, at the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament during Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina play the final of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win the Rio Open on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final to the delight of Brazilian fans at the clay-court tournament.

The seventh-seeded Spaniard won his first professional match in Rio de Janeiro two years ago and his first tournament last year at Umag, Croatia, also on clay.

The 29-year-old Schwartzman said his younger rival is doing “an amazing job.”

“He is so young and is already achieving impressive things,” the Argentine said.

Alcaraz praised Schwartzman's fighting spirit and thanked the crowd for its support.

“I have no words to describe what I had here from the first match until this final,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard converted five of his six break points overall and dominated with impressive baseline play.

Alcaraz's path to the title included upsetting top-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and then beating another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals.

Fitness was a key element of Sunday’s final. Both players had their quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week.

Schwartzman had threatened not to play his semifinal match against countryman Francisco Cerundolo if he didn't have enough time to rest after a lengthy quarterfinal against Spain's Pablo Andujar.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

