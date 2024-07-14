Alcaraz crushes Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Alcaraz, 21, becomes the youngest man to win at Wimbledon and Roland Garros in the same year [Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz powered to victory over an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic in a bewildering final to retain his men's singles title at Wimbledon.

A repeat of last year's showpiece, it failed to live up to the five-set thriller of 12 months ago as Djokovic appeared mostly helpless against the dominant Spaniard.

After squandering three championship points when trying to serve out the victory, Alcaraz held his arms aloft after battling through the third-set tie-break for a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win.

"Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy," said Alcaraz.

"I did an interview when I was 11 and I said my dream is to win Wimbledon."

Gracious in defeat, Djokovic shared a smile and warm embrace with Alcaraz at the net after the comprehensive defeat.

For a second straight year, Djokovic was attempting to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon men's titles.

The 24-time major winner was also trying to move ahead of Margaret Court to take sole ownership of the all-time record for the most Grand Slam singles titles.

As tradition now dictates, Alcaraz climbed up to the players' box and was leapt upon by his team and family, celebrating a 14th consecutive match win at Wimbledon.

The result continues the four-time major winner's 100% record in Grand Slam finals, while he becomes the youngest man to win at Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year.

