Alcantara sharp, Marlins win home opener over Phillies 4-3

  • Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez reacts after hitting a triple against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez reacts after hitting a triple against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara stretches between pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara stretches between pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper flies out to score Kyle Schwarber during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper flies out to score Kyle Schwarber during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia scores on a double by Joey Wendle during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Miami Marlins' Avisail Garcia scores on a double by Joey Wendle during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle runs to first with a two-run single during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle runs to first with a two-run single during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber reacts after striking out swinging during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber reacts after striking out swinging during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) talks with pitching coach Caleb Cotham, as home plate umpire Alan Porter arrives during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) talks with pitching coach Caleb Cotham, as home plate umpire Alan Porter arrives during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and the Miami Marlins won their home opener by downing the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday night.

Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami.

Alcantara (1-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Anthony Bender pitched the ninth for his second save, giving up two singles and then getting Bryce Harper to fly to left to end the game.

Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto reached base five times — four singles and a walk — for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start. Kyle Gibson (1-1) gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six.

It was the 67th time in Harper’s career that he had at least three RBIs. His teams fell to 61-6 in those games.

Alcantara was down 1-0 after only three batters, giving up a leadoff double to Schwarber, a single to Realmuto and then Harper’s sacrifice fly.

He settled in nicely from there, becoming the first Marlins starter to get into the seventh inning this season. Alcantara allowed only one batter the rest of the way to reach third — Philadelphia had runners on second and third with one out in the fourth — but he worked out of it by inducing harmless pop-ups from Bryson Stott and Matt Vierling.

The Marlins took Alcantara out two batters into in the seventh, and Harper cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run double.

Gibson’s rough inning was the fourth, when Cooper homered and Wendle had an eventful at-bat that ended up as a two-out, two-run double. Gibson threw behind Wendle for ball one, then nearly hit him again for ball two. After working the count to 2-2, Wendle flared one down the left-field line with runners Sánchez and Avisail Garcia — both off on the pitch — scoring easily to put Miami up 3-1.

Sánchez singled in the fifth for a 4-1 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Jean Segura (sore wrist, jammed right shoulder) is day-to-day. ... RHP Sam Coonrod (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. “He’s basically going to have to start spring training over,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s so he doesn’t rush and we don’t rush.”

Marlins: RHP Dylan Floro (shoulder) threw a bullpen before the game. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (biceps) threw 20 pitches at the Marlins’ complex in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday as part of his rehab plan.

CROWD NOISE

Miami drew 31,184 fans for its home opener. The Marlins' ballpark holds 36,742.

PHILLIES MOVES

The Phillies reinstated RHP James Norwood off the bereavement list and selected the contract of RHP Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. RHP Connor Brogdon and LHP Damon Jones were optioned to Lehigh Valley.

NEW BANNERS

The Marlins have finally added actual World Series banners, suspended from the roof beyond the left field foul pole, to commemorate the 1997 and 2003 championships. They replaced small pennants that had been in the same area of the ballpark since its opening in 2012.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00), who had a 0.96 ERA in spring training and threw four shutout innings in his debut this season, starts for the Phillies against Miami RHP Pablo Lopez (0-0, 1.80) on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

