Alcantara homers, D-Backs finally beat Mets in New York

  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara hits a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    1/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara hits a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    2/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    3/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    4/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    5/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    6/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    7/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    8/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    9/9

    Diamondbacks Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara hits a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara (43) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor over shortstop Sergio Alcantara, right, in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte to close the Met's side in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) catches a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mark Melancon (34) throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6), second baseman Ketel Marte (12), and center fielder Jake McCarthy (30) celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
New York Mets' Starling Marte celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JERRY BEACH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ketel Marte
    Ketel Marte
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Starling Marte
    Starling Marte
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday.

Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. New York won that series finale the next day and swept three-game sets in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before winning Friday’s opener.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo. Seth Beer led off with an infield single against Rodriguez, and Lugo struck out Carson Kelly before Alcantara homered to right field.

Daulton Varsho followed with a walk and scored — after running through a stop sign by third base coach Tony Perezchica — on Marte’s double down the first-base line.

The Mets pulled within a run in the eighth when Jeff McNeil singled with one out and Starling Marte — whose throw wide of the plate helped Varsho score the third run — homered to left. Ian Kennedy walked Francisco Lindor before Pete Alonso hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen surrendered two hits and a walk while whiffing two in four innings in his season debut, which was delayed due to issues with his shoulder and thumb.

Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

Arizona outfielders David Peralta and Varsho made sliding catches in the sixth inning to take hits away from Starling Marte and Pete Alonso. It was payback for Varsho, who lost out on base hits when Alonso dived for his grounder in the third and McNeil made a leaping catch at the wall on his fly in the fifth.

Beer finished with three hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Ketel Marte had two hits. McNeil was the only Mets player with two hits.

Carrasco allowed three hits and walked two while striking out eight in five innings.

LONG ENOUGH

Only two other teams have endured longer road losing streaks against the Mets than the Diamondbacks. The Mets won 14 straight home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 1986 and 1987 seasons and earned 12 consecutive wins at Shea Stadium and Citi Field against the Toronto Blue Jays between 1997 and 2018

COOKIE DOESN’T CRUMBLE

Carrasco struck out two in a perfect first inning — just the second time he’s twirled a 1-2-3 first in 14 starts with the Mets. He has a 13.85 first-inning ERA for New York.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: IF Cam Duzenack and RHP Matt Peacock joined the taxi squad. ... SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation) and DH Jordan Luplow (strained right oblique) each had six at-bats in a simulated game Friday at Arizona’s spring training complex.

Mets: OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha remained on the COVID-19 injured list, and Dick Scott joined the team to replace bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who is also out due to virus protocols. ... RHP Trevor May tossed a one-hit eighth inning in his first appearance since Monday, when he exited against the Philadelphia Phillies due to a triceps strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 5.31 ERA) makes his first start since replacing LHP Caleb Smith in the rotation.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start in place of the injured Taijuan Walker.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol