Alcantara expected to start for the Marlins against Rays

Miami Marlins (16-17, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-12, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sandy Alcantara (1-1, 5.06 ERA) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (3-0, 3.14 ERA)

LINE: Rays 0; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays are 13-5 in home games. Tampa Bay has slugged .439, good for third in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Marlins are 10-8 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.22. Pablo Lopez leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Rays with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .566.

Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .224.

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press