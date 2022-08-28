Alcántara hurls 4th complete game, Marlins top Dodgers 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Saturday night.

After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game.

Los Angeles threatened in the ninth with one-out singles by Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Justin Turner walked with two out before Alcántara retired Joey Gallo on a grounder to first.

Jerar Encarnación hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth that put Miami ahead. Joey Wendle and Jon Berti reached on two-out infield singles against Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-1), and Encarnación followed with a grounder to left field that scored Wendle.

Encaranación entered in the fourth after Brian Anderson’s ejection.

Jon Berti and Joey Wendle each had two hits for Miami.

Betts gave the Dodgers an early lead with his solo shot in the third. The former MVP drove Alcántara’s slider over the wall in left-center for his third homer of the series.

The Marlins tied it on Brian Anderson’s RBI single in the fourth. Anderson hit a liner to left-center and successfully beat Gallo’s throw to second. But Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor kept the tag as Anderson’s foot slid off the bag, prompting second base umpire D.J. Reyburn to call Anderson out. Anderson argued the reversal and Reyburn ejected him.

May’s outing ended after six innings. In his second start since returning from a 14-month absence because of elbow surgery, May gave up two runs, five hits, walked one, struck out four and hit a batter.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins selected the contract of LHP Jake Fishman from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Bryan Hoeing to the same minor league club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back soreness) increased his pitch count in a simulated game Saturday and continues to progress toward a possible return within the next week. ... INF-OF Gavin Lux (neck issues) fielded groundballs and hit from the cage, but missed his fourth straight game.

Marlins: If the results from his recent minor league rehab outing are an indication, LHP Trevor Rogers (low back spasms) could be activated soon. Rogers struck out 12 in six hitless and scoreless innings at Jacksonville on Thursday.

UP NEXT

LHP Julio Urías (13-7, 2.36) will start the third game of the series for the Dodgers on Sunday against Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

