Albuquerque works to shed fears, cope after suspect in Muslim killing spree was one of their own

Justin Garcia, USA TODAY
·8 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It's sometimes a home away from home for Muslim students. Other times, it's a refuge for those fleeing conflict on the other side of the world.

For years, New Mexico's largest city has operated as an unobtrusive enclave for thousands of Muslims. Albuquerque's close-knit Islamic community boasts an informal network of imams who help newcomers assimilate to the U.S. and offer a welcome to a diaspora of people from different backgrounds and countries.

"We are always one of the recipients of waves of refugees, depending on what's happening," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller told USA TODAY, adding that the status was a point of pride for many in the city.

But that sense of safety and inclusion was shattered as Muslims across central New Mexico feared a killer was targeting them after four Muslim men were killed in ambush-style shootings over several months.

Many Muslims across the region said they were fearful of leaving their homes. Some left the area temporarily and stayed with family or friends. Law enforcement amped up security at mosques and schools as worry turned to panic over a possible serial killer targeting Albuquerque’s Muslim population.

But the reality of what happened was much more complicated and harder to comprehend. Police arrested Muhammed Syed, a Muslim and known community member, this month. Syed, 51, was charged in two killings, and authorities say they are gathering evidence to charge him in the two others. Syed’s motive is still unclear, and Syed, a married father of six, has denied involvement in the killings.

Albuquerque police say "an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings" and said the suspect appeared to know several of the victims  Authorities were examining whether he may have been motivated by religious zeal –  such as the political and religious divides between Sunni and Shiite Muslims that underlie modern conflict in the Middle East v but those in the community have rejected such divides and refuse to be defined by them.

Now, the community is working to move forward, both with grieving over the deaths and processing why a member of their community could have done this.

Fear after 4 killed, questions after arrest

Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, left, speaks at a news conference to announce the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M., as Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller listens, at right, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: NMALJ232
Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, left, speaks at a news conference to announce the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M., as Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller listens, at right, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) ORG XMIT: NMALJ232

The first killing was in November. Police say Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi, 62, was fatally shot outside his restaurant. There wasn't another slaying until this summer. Then, within two weeks, three others were killed in ambush-styled shootings: Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1; and Naeem Hussain, 25, on Aug. 5.

Police received multiple tips about the suspect and a vehicle that authorities say was spotted driving from one of the shootings. Syed, a native of Afghanistan who police say immigrated to the U.S. about five years ago, was taken into custody Aug. 8 after a traffic stop more than 100 miles away from his southeast Albuquerque home.

MORE IN THE CASE: Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings told police he was fleeing city over violence, denied crimes

HATE CRIMES: Congress urged to address hate crimes, but 'hate is a hell of a motivator.' Will passing bills help?

Authorities found a 9mm pistol in his car – the same weapon that police say was used in at least one of the killings, an arrest affidavit says. The document says bullet casings were also found near the windshield and the hood of the car. Syed told police he was on his way to Houston and wanted to relocate his family there “because the situation in Albuquerque was bad,” referring to the spate of killings, the arrest warrant says. Court documents show other weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were found in Syed's home.

Police say they are still examining the connections between Syed and those killed, but say he knew several of the victims and attended the same mosque as some of them. When asked specifically whether Syed, a Sunni Muslim, was angry that his daughter married a Shiite Muslim, Deputy Police Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said, “motives are still being fully explored to understand what they are.”

Members of the community attend a memorial in the city of Espanola, New Mexico for Muhammand Azfaal Hussain, whom was murdered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Azfaal worked for the city of Espanola and was highly steemed by the community.
Members of the community attend a memorial in the city of Espanola, New Mexico for Muhammand Azfaal Hussain, whom was murdered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Azfaal worked for the city of Espanola and was highly steemed by the community.

CNN interviewed Syed’s daughter shortly before the announcement of his arrest. She said her husband was friends with two of the men who were killed. She also acknowledged that her father was initially upset about her 2018 marriage, but had recently been more accepting.

“My father is not a person who can kill somebody,” the woman told CNN, which did not disclose her identity to protect her safety. “My father has always talked about peace. That’s why we are here in the United States. We came from Afghanistan, from fighting, from shooting.”

Court documents show a history of disagreements and violence within the family. In 2017, a boyfriend of Syed’s daughter reported to police that Syed, his wife and one of their sons had pulled him out of a car, punching and kicking him before driving away, according to court documents. The boyfriend, who was found with a bloody nose, scratches and bruises, told police that he was attacked because they did not want her in a relationship with him.

Misunderstandings within the Muslim faith

Faith leaders told USA TODAY that any notion of sectarian conflicts, precisely that of the Shia-Sunni divide, misunderstands Albuquerque's Islamic community. Like schisms in Christianity, the Sunni-Shia divide has roots in the medieval era. But in the modern era, political leaders have used it as a political argument to divide populations and justify war.

While the divide underlies many worldwide conflicts across the Muslim diaspora, imams in Albuquerque say it has almost no presence in their community – even noting funerals for two victims, one Sunni and the other Shiite, were held at the same Islamic center.

WHAT WE KNOW: FBI, Albuquerque police probe link among killings of 4 Muslim men.

OPINION: 9/11 doubly targeted American Muslims, attacking our country and hijacking our religion

Muslims arrive for Friday prayer services at the Islamic Center of New Mexico during Friday prayer services on August 12, 2022.
Muslims arrive for Friday prayer services at the Islamic Center of New Mexico during Friday prayer services on August 12, 2022.

"These two (Azfaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein) were buried within 10 feet of each other," said Tahir Gauba, imam and director of public affairs for the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

Albuquerque's status as a refugee resettlement location, a designation granted by the U.S. State Department, brought waves of refugees worldwide. The city is home to people from Vietnam, Cuba and Afghanistan.

The University of New Mexico also brings in many people worldwide. One of the victims, Afzaal Hussain, attended UNM's graduate school and became the graduate student association's president in 2019.

For Muslim families coming to Albuquerque, an informal network of imams and worshippers aid in assimilation, according to Albuquerque Islamic Center Imam Talha Elsayed.

Photos of Muhammad Azfaal Hussain are displayed at “Plaza de Española” in the city of Española, New Mexico after a memorial.
Photos of Muhammad Azfaal Hussain are displayed at “Plaza de Española” in the city of Española, New Mexico after a memorial.

Elsayed said imams in the Albuquerque community rely on word-of-mouth to know when a Muslim family is moving to the area. Elsayed said that once those families are in Albuquerque, the community helps by teaching them U.S. laws and customs.

Albuquerque is home to two major mosques – the Islamic Center of Central New Mexico, established in 1986, and the Albuquerque Islamic Center, established in 2015 – and several smaller centers.

Over time, the community has grown, and now boasts about about 4,500 Muslims in the area.

It’s led to a close-knit Muslim community in Albuquerque, with many knowing both the victims and the man charged in their deaths.

An inclusive community works to heal

Gauba said that he and Afzaal Hussain, one of the men killed in August, attended many of the same events. Afzaal Hussain was an urban planner who had worked on the campaign of a New Mexico congresswoman before his death. Gauba said they were like family.

"(Afzaal Hussain) was a rising star in New Mexico for a long time,” Gauba said.

Gauba said the community in the border state boasts around 30 different ethnicities.

"It's very broad," Gauba said. "You see everybody."

He said fear boiled over in the community as the killings continued.

ARREST MADE: Police in New Mexico arrest suspect in string of killings of Muslim men, Albuquerque chief says

'Breaking stereotypes': How 9/11 shaped a generation of Muslim Americans

"It's been a nightmare," Gauba said. "My family has been in New Mexico since 1995.”

Much of the anxiety ended when police made an arrest. Still, Gauba said he's been fielding calls from community members who are curious about why the suspect was charged with only two of the killings, and what might happen next.

At left, TIm Keller, mayor for the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, greets Albuquerquue Islamic Center Imam Talha Elsayed during an interfaith breakfast held at the Albuquerque Convention Center on August 11, 2022.
At left, TIm Keller, mayor for the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, greets Albuquerquue Islamic Center Imam Talha Elsayed during an interfaith breakfast held at the Albuquerque Convention Center on August 11, 2022.

But community leaders say attempts at shattering Albuquerque’s unique sanctuary for Muslims and other minorities had the opposite effect.

"I think also our Muslim community has been reinvigorated in some sense," Keller said.

Faith leaders agreed.

At a city-hosted interfaith breakfast last week, Elsayed said he was hopeful relationships had strengthened. Whether it was the police patrols near mosques, communication from investigators about the case, or words of support from the community and even President Joe Biden – the country showed they cared about the Muslim community.

It will just take time, Gauba said. "It's going to be a long healing process."

Contributing: Ashley Williams, USA TODAY; Associated Press

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News, part of the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Albuquerque Muslim community healing after 4 killings, arrest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • In New Mexico, Muslims reject sectarian label for killings

    (Reuters) -National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who knew the victims and suspected gunman point to revenge and personal feuds as possible motives. Police last week arrested Afghan refugee Muhammad Syed, 51, as the prime suspect in the shootings of four Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city, Albuquerque. Syed, who is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday, has denied involvement.

  • This Harry Potter-Inspired Home in Michigan Uses the Natural Landscape as an Invisibility Cloak

    This modernist dwelling is deliberately concealed among the rolling hills.

  • Son of suspect in Muslim slayings to remain in custody

    The son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico will remain in custody pending trial on a charge that he allegedly provided a false address on a form when purchasing a gun last year. Shaheen Syed, 21, appeared in U.S. district court in Albuquerque on Monday, with the judge granting a motion by federal prosecutors to keep him behind bars pending the ongoing investigation. In their motion, prosecutors pointed to cellphone records that they say show Syed possibly helped his father track Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old man from Pakistan who was fatally shot on Aug. 5 in the parking lot of a refugee resettlement agency in southeast Albuquerque.

  • Global vets in Pakistan for surgery on Karachi zoo elephants

    Veterinarians from a global animal welfare organization are in Pakistan and on Wednesday began a series of surgeries on a pair of elephants at a zoo in the port city of Karachi. During a previous visit last year, vets from Four Paws examined four elephants in Karachi and determined that one of the animals needs a “complicated” surgery to remove a damaged and infected tusk. On Tuesday, an eight-member team from Four Paws arrived in Pakistan to treat the animals.

  • Saudi Arabia funneled oil riches into big-cap US stocks with a $7.5 billion buying spree amid falling valuations

    The sovereign-wealth fund bought tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft as well as finance heavyweights JPMorgan and BlackRock.

  • Leeds student sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for using Twitter

    A Leeds University student and human rights activist has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for following activists and dissidents on Twitter. Salma al-Shehab, 34, was given the sentence in a ruling which campaigners said "sets a dangerous precedent for women activists" and was the "longest issued against female or male activists". The married mother of two children, who was also given a 34-year travel ban, was arrested in January 2021 while on holiday in Saudi Arabia.

  • Whale surprises Argentine paddleboarders

    STORY: Paddleboarders Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz told local media they were surrounded by 12 whales for around an hour.The men, who did not identify the species of the whales, said they never felt fear, but instead an immense feeling of joy.In the videos, one of them can be seen petting the whale. In another shot, the other paddleboarder is pushed off his board by one of the animals.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime advances in Cincinnati with win over de Minaur

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in Cincinnati, overcame 17 unforced errors and won 71 per cent of service points and 48 per cent of return points in a match that took one hour 18 minutes to complete. It was the first meeting on the ATP Tour between Auger-Aliassime and world No. 20 de Minaur. Th

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to