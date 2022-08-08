Albuquerque Police Share Photo Of Car Eyed In Slayings Of Muslim Men

Nina Golgowski
·2 min read
People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was also held for Hussain and for Aftab Hussein, 41, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both men were killed near their homes six days apart. (Photo: via Associated Press)
People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was also held for Hussain and for Aftab Hussein, 41, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both men were killed near their homes six days apart. (Photo: via Associated Press)

People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was also held for Hussain and for Aftab Hussein, 41, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both men were killed near their homes six days apart. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Authorities have released a photo of a Volkswagen sedan that’s believed to be involved in the suspected targeted killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, within the past nine months.

The gray or silver four-door Jetta or Passat, which has tinted windows and possible damage along the rear driver’s side and hubcaps, may have been used in the shootings of all four men dating back to November, police said.

The most recent attack, on Friday, killed a man in his mid-20s. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of family, authorities said Sunday.

The other three killings being investigated, which took place on Aug. 1, July 26 and Nov. 7, are believed to have occurred in ambushes. It’s not definite that the killings are all related, authorities have said.

Albuquerque police believe this Volkswagen sedan is involved in the killings of four Muslim men. (Photo: Albuquerque Police Department)
Albuquerque police believe this Volkswagen sedan is involved in the killings of four Muslim men. (Photo: Albuquerque Police Department)

Albuquerque police believe this Volkswagen sedan is involved in the killings of four Muslim men. (Photo: Albuquerque Police Department)

A suspected motive was not immediately known. It’s also not yet known whether the killings could be the work of more than one person, the city police department’s communications director, Gilbert Gallegos, said at a news conference.

“There are several things in common with all four of the homicides, and we’re digging back and looking at any other crimes that might fit this similar pattern,” he said Sunday. He declined to share the other commonalities so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

He urged that anyone who sees or recognizes the described vehicle not to approach it but instead contact police.

Local authorities have beefed up security at local mosques and schools, and are offering trauma services and home food delivery for those who don’t feel safe going outside.

“We are outraged by these attacks and will not relent in our pursuit of justice for those we have lost,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 505-843-STOP, go to crimestoppersnm.com or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A $20,000 reward from Crime Stoppers and a $10,000 reward from the Council on American-Islamic Relations are being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey Canada commissions former Supreme Court justice to lead review into governance

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Canada's Damian Warner "gutted" with how his quest for a world decathlon title ended

    TORONTO — Damian Warner would have loved to have been at Hayward Field to watch his friends complete Day 2 of the decathlon at the world championships. But while they were running the 1,500 metres, the decathlon's final event, he was in an MRI machine for the second time that day. They'd mistakenly done an MRI of his hip earlier. Warner's quest for a first world decathlon title ended with a hamstring injury in the 400 metres in Eugene, Ore. Canada's Olympic champion was a puddle of tears in coac

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn't seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women's British Open. Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. “If anyone knows anyone at the Zuri

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com