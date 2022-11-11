Album chart breakthrough incredible, says pop singer Dylan

Dylan said she felt elation after her debut release made it into the Top 20 of the UK album chart

Singer Dylan said breaking into the Top 20 of the UK album chart with her debut release was "incredible".

The 23-year-old, from Bures in Suffolk, reached number 19 in the chart with The Greatest Thing I'll Never Learn, released on Island.

This year she supported Ed Sheeran on tour and headlined her own shows - saying there had been "hard graft" before her chart success.

"The elation when I got the call," she said, "it was like 'you did it'".

Dylan told BBC Introducing in Suffolk of her album: "It's a baby mixtape. It's the first solid piece of work I've put out into the world that I'm like 'this is what I stand for - this is where we're going'."

The singer-songwriter was born Natasha Woods, in the small Suffolk village of Bures.

Dylan was the name her parents had apparently picked out for a boy.

Her debut album faced tough competition in the charts - competing with new releases from giants including Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters.

"I saw the mid weeks and felt like if I absolutely go for it, we just might make it happen," she said.

"After all the shows I went straight from the stage to the merch desk to sign everything so people would buy something."

But she said all the hard work was worth it.

"It wasn't even number 20 it was number 19! It's just incredible," she said.

