Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"

After a strong first half of the season with Toro Rosso, the Anglo-Thai racer has been promoted to the main Red Bull outfit alongside , who has returned to the Faenza team.

Albon acknowledged that he has a rare opportunity to get his hands on a race-winning car in his rookie season.

“Not many drivers get the chance to drive a car capable of winning a race so early in their F1 career, so it’s a great opportunity to be driving for Red Bull,” he said in a team preview. “It’s a big step, a big difference, and the factory’s a lot closer to my house, which is handy!

“We know what the car is capable of and we’ve seen what Max has been able to do this year. I want to see what it’s like compared to what I’m used to, but at the same time, I know this weekend is my first time in the car, I’m still learning and improving as a driver and there’s definitely more to come.

“I know one of the main differences will be the noise and attention that comes with the move but I’m keeping my feet on the ground. I’m just focusing on the job I have to do for Spa, I’ll be doing a lot of listening and observing.”

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Content Pool